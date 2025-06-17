Texas Longhorns Lose Major Recruiting Battle to Texas A&M Aggies
AUSTIN -- Sometimes, little brother wins one or two.
Alright, settle down, it was just a joke.
The Texas A&M Aggies are continuing to flex their muscles on the 2026 recruiting trail as of late by securing a pair of commitments over the Texas Longhorns, the latest being four-star Carthage (TX) running back KJ Edwards, who announced his verbal pledge Tuesday per On3's Hayes Fawcett. He chose Texas A&M over Texas, LSU and Alabama, a major win for the Aggies to say the least.
For now, it doesn't appear that Edwards has any interest in flipping. According to Inside Texas, Edwards has cancelled his upcoming official visit with the Longhorns this weekend.
The Aggies also landed four-star offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough on Monday, as he made his decision shortly after wrapping up his official visit with Texas over the weekend.
Texas has had some notable success against Texas A&M over the past year across multiple sports, but Aggie fans now have some major ammo to fire at Texas following the recent commitments. Whether Longhorn fans will admit it or not, seeing Texas A&M win two recruiting battles in less than 24 hours certainly has to sting a bit.
Edwards now becomes arguably Texas A&M's best commit in the 2026 class. He's ranked as the No. 47 player nationally, the No. 5 overall prospect in Texas and the No. 2 running back in the class, per 247Sports.
A state title game Offensive MVP at Carthage High School in 2024, Edwards had the best campaign of his career this past season. He finished with 142 carries for 1,789 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns along with 30 receptions for 383 yards and three more scores through the air.
If Edwards had committed to Texas, there would immediately be NFL expectations placed upon him considering what Longhorn running backs have done in recent seasons. Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks, Keilan Robinson and Jaydon Blue were all teammates in the Texas backfield at one point but are now all in the NFL.
The Longhorns have had at least one running back selected in three straight drafts.
The Aggies, on the other hand, only have two running backs currently playing in the NFL, with De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins and Trayveon Henderson of the New England Patriots.
However, it's clear that Edwards wants to write his own history at Texas A&M. And based on what he's done up to this point in his career, he could be the next Aggies running back to pave a path to the NFL.