5-Star Texas Longhorns Target Posts Potential Commitment Hint
While there is no decision date set, Felix Ojo dropped what many may consider a potential tease about his potentially upcoming commitment. While on his official visit with the Texas Longhorns, the five-star offensive tackle posted a photo of himself alongside left tackle Trevor Goosby.
With Ojo in full uniform, he captioned the social media post with a potential tease that he could soon join Goosby in Austin.
"The present and the future," Ojo writes.
Ojo is considered by many to be the top offensive tackle in the 2026 class. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 2 offensive tackle, the No. 1 player from Texas, and ranks No. 7 nationally.
His scouting report from 247Sports' Gabe Brooks says Ojo has the potential to become a multi-year starter at the collegiate level.
"Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB, ..." Brooks writes. "Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with the potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential."
His official visit to Austin is his third and final of the summer. Ohio State and Michigan were the two other programs to host him, while Oklahoma was originally scheduled to be a fourth visit. However, Ojo ended up announcing the cancellation of that visit as he said a decision is nearing and the Sooners had seemingly fallen out of contention.
If the Longhorns are indeed able to land Ojo, he'd be the highest ranked offensive tackle Texas has landed since Kelvin Banks and the highest ranked offensive linemen since Devon Campbell.
With 13 commits thus far, the Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class ranks as the nation's No. 16 class. If he were to commit Ojo would join three-star Max Wright as the only offensive tackle.