Texas Longhorns Leading for 5-Star Offensive Tackle?
As the month of June kicks off, the Texas Longhorns are still waiting to gain major momentum on the recruiting trail. They have just eight commits in the 2026 class after signing the nation's No. 1 class in 2025.
There is still plenty of time until December's Early Signing Day, and the slow start to this cycle is certainly no reason for panic. Especially because many of the Longhorns' top targets are still on the board. And in some cases, they are not only on the board, but Texas is the perceived leader for them.
That includes five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, who Rivals' Adam Gorney recently predicted would commit to the Longhorns before his recruitment process is over.
"If there is a major threat to Texas, it would be the Buckeyes so his weekend trip to Columbus will be crucial over the next few days," Gorney writes of Ojo. "But the Longhorns still have the lead, Austin is less than three hours away and his relationship with position coach Kyle Flood are all playing significant roles here."
After having a lack of depth up front in his first spring practice after taking over as the offensive line coach at Texas, Kyle Flood has made sure depth isn't an issue. He has assembled top-ranked offensive line talent, with the recent example of being a notable success in landing and developing five-star talent.
Banks' career is likely a big pitch for Flood in his conversations with Ojo and other offensive tackles in the class. Much like Banks was coming out of high school, Ojo is a top-ranked tackle in the class. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 2 offensive tackle, the No. 1 player from Texas, and ranks No. 7 nationally.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Gabe Brooks says Ojo has the potential to become a multi-year starter at the collegiate level.
"Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB, ..." Brooks writes. "Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with the potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential."
The Mansfield, Texas, native will take his official visit to Austin on June 13th. The Longhorns will be just one of five schools to host him for an official visit. Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida will as well.