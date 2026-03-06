What Can Spring Football Practices Show You About the 2026 Texas Offense?

The Texas Longhorns are preparing to hold 15 official practices between March 9 and April 18, their spring practice schedule culminating with the return of the spring game. There is a lot to be excited about for a Texas roster that will take the field this fall again with sky-high expectations.

On the offensive side of the ball, the spring schedule will mark the first time Texas will be able to integrate its newest freshman additions, impact transfers and notable returners into the same unit.

Here are four aspects to Texas' offense that spring football can be expected to tell us more about:

Arch Manning's healthiness, questions surrounding his backup

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Texas starting quarterback Arch Manning is anticipated to be limited in spring practices, as head coach Steve Sarkisian recently told ESPN's Heather Dinich. Following the win over Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Manning underwent a minor foot procedure.

"He had a lingering thing that he'd been dealing with over a couple of years that we just wanted to clean up," Sarkisian said. "It wasn't a serious issue at all. It takes time. You do a procedure on a foot, we're going to be cautious to make sure he's 100% healthy before he goes."

What Manning's limited participation looks like is to be determined. But with him nursing this injury recovery, Texas' QB backup situation could be a topic of greater conversation leading up to the spring game. Behind Manning in the depth chart are fifth-year transfer MJ Morris, redshirt freshman KJ Lacey and five-star freshman Dia Bell.

First organized showcase of Cam Coleman, wide receiver corps

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett (7) makes a catch over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) for touchdown during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

From last season to this one, Texas is returning less than half of its receiving yardage, receptions and receiving touchdowns due to the exits of DeAndre Moore Jr., Parker Livingstone and Jack Endries. Making up a substantial part of that returning production are rising juniors Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V.

The gap in the depth chart left by recent departures has been filled by transfers Cam Coleman and Sterling Berkhalter. Spring camp will serve as the program's and its fans' first opportunity to observe its newest wideouts in action. The excitement surrounding the Manning-Coleman connection could very well grow in the coming month and change.

Returning underclassmen Daylen McCutcheon and Kaliq Lockett are other receivers to keep an eye on as they look to take the next step in their development. The way that the offense incorporates five-star freshman Jermaine Bishop for the first time is another storyline to watch.

What to make of the upgraded offensive line

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns brought in three offensive linemen through the transfer portal, adding Wake Forest tackle Melvin Siani, Western Kentucky guard Laurence Seymore and Oregon State guard Dylan Sikorski. Siani will take over at right tackle, while Seymore will take over at one of the guard spots, pending the approval of his eligibility waiver.

Sarkisian said in late February that the NCAA allowed Texas to resubmit Seymore's waiver with new information that "makes this case really compelling."

"Nothing has been decided yet, so I'm hesitant to say I'm confident in much," Sarkisian went on to say. "But, I do think that with us having the opportunity to submit that waiver with our people, with some of the information Laurence was able to supply us, and some of those of the previous universities that he was at, we'll see where it goes, but we haven't gotten anything back yet."

If he does win his eligibility case, Seymore and rising junior Brandon Baker — who started at right tackle last season — are expected to anchor the interior alongside returning center Connor Robertson, while left tackle Trevor Goosby and Siani will protect the exterior. Spring practices are an opening opportunity to see the potential of a new-and-improved Texas offensive line unit, as well as the makeup of the group's depth.

New-look running game

NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After an underwhelming rushing season that saw the exit of practically all running back production from 2025, Texas has brought in high-level reinforcements through first-team all-conference rushers, NC State's Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State's Raleek Brown.

The two will create a one-two punch in Jabbar Juluke's RB room — spring practice can show, in some form, what the upside of this combination could look like in usage and skillset.

Behind Smothers and Brown are returning underclassmen James Simon and Michael Terry III, five-star freshman Derrek Cooper and gadget weapon Ryan Niblett, who will each get their chances to impress throughout the spring schedule.