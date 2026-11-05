5 Texas Starters Questionable on Initial Injury Report vs. Missouri

The Texas Longhorns are dealing with a number of key injury issues before Saturday's matchup against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia.

Texas has been hit with the injury bug the past few weeks, and things didn't slow down in the win over Missisippi State. Multiple key starters were unable to finish the game and now face some uncertainty moving forward.

A ton of eyes were on Wednesday night's release of the initial SEC injury report for the Texas-Mizzou matchup, and unsurprisingly, five Texas starters were listed as questionable while a few others have already been ruled out for the game.

Ryan Wingo, Colin Simmons And More All Questionable for Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are in danger of being without their two top wide receivers and two starting cornerbacks for Saturday's game if things don't improve over the next few days.

Texas receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo along with cornerbacks Graceson Littleton and Kade Phillips are all questionable.

Fortunately, defensive end Colin Simmons is starting the week off as questionable. Previous reports have indicated that he could be making his return against Missouri after a two-game absence due to an ankle injury but he will need to keep trending up as the week goes on.

Here's the full injury report Texas:

OUT



- Trevor Goosby, OT



- Hollywood Smothers, RB



- Richard Wesley, DE



- Nick Townsend, TE

QUESTIONABLE



- Colin Simmons, DE



- Ryan Wingo, WR



- Cam Coleman, WR



- Graceson Littleton, CB



- Kade Phillips, CB

Steve Sarkisian Confident in Two Other CBs Despite the Injury Issues

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said he knows the Longhorns won't be at full strength on Saturday but he's confident in the ability of other players who will be called upon to step up.

He pointed out cornerbacks Warren Roberson and Samari Matthews that stepped up last week. They will be needed against Missouri as well.

"You look at last week's game with some of the injuries that occurred in the secondary, I was really proud of Warren Roberson," Sarkisian said. "He played over 50 snaps in the game. I was really proud of Samari Matthews. I think he played 39 snaps in the game. So those were just first snapshots of guys that were getting put into real action and having to step up."

Texas and Missouri are set for kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday in Columbia.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.