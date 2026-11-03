Steve Sarkisian Raises New Concerns About Texas Ahead of Missouri Showdown

The Texas Longhorns are coming off back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State. This week, Texas will play its second true road game of the season against the Missouri Tigers.

The Longhorns enter this game short-handed. Several key contributors left last week's game injured, a concerning sign for Steve Sarkisian's team.

Texas heavily invested in its roster through the transfer portal, but its depth could be tested on Saturday.

Can the Longhorns Overcome the Injuries?

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Sarkisian highlighted his team's accomplishments as the only team with three wins over current top-25 teams in the country. But he also voiced his injury concerns heading into this week.

"I think we're built for this type of stuff, we know how to do it," Sarkisian said. "Obviously, we'll be undermanned Saturday, but I have no doubt in my mind that the group taking the field on Saturday will be ready to play."

Injuries have affected nearly every position group. Graceson Littleton, Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, and several other players left Saturday's contest. We'll get a better idea of the severity of these injuries, but the Longhorns could be without a couple of stars in this high-stakes game against the Tigers.

Smothers and Littleton may have suffered injuries that would knock them out for the regular season, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods. Not to mention, Kade Phillips may have suffered a multi-week injury. If Smothers and Littleton miss time, the Longhorns' secondary will be thin, but Sarkisian is proud of the guys who stepped up.

"I was really proud of Warren Roberson. He played over 50 snaps in the game. I was really proud of Samari Matthews. I think he played 39 snaps in the game," Sarkisian said. "Those are just first snapshots of guys getting put into real action and having to step up."

Roberson recorded three tackles and one pass deflection on Saturday, while Matthews recorded two tackles in a career-high sample size. However, Missouri has one of the SEC's best passing attacks, and it will test Texas' cornerbacks.

The Longhorns' offensive backups are a bit more experienced. If Smothers it out for an extended period, Raleek Brown will assume the lead-back duties, and Michael Terry II has proven to be a capable running back.

If Coleman misses this week's game, Texas can turn to Emmett Mosley V, who is coming off his best performance of the season, and speedy freshman Jermaine Bishop. The Longhorns survived without some of their top players, but the depth chart is thinning. If Texas can't get healthier, it could be in trouble.

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