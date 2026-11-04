One Matchup Will Decide Texas vs. Missouri

The Texas Longhorns dominated the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but the offensive line play was concerning. Arch Manning was sacked five times, and Texas couldn't establish the run game against the Bulldogs.

This week, the Longhorns will hit the road to take on the Missouri Tigers. They're coming off a convincing win over Arkansas, but the Tigers are trying to prove they deserve a seat at the SEC contenders' table.

Saturday's game could be determined by one key matchup.

Texas' Offensive Line vs. Missouri's Defensive Line

Missouri Tigers edge Malik Bryant (12) and defensive tackle Donta Simpson. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas is already adjusting its offensive line after Trevor Goosby's season-ending injury. Last week, Steve Sarkisian moved Melvin Siani to left tackle and Andre Cojoe to right tackle. Sarkisian spoke about their performances.

"We contemplated it last week (moving Siani to left tackle) mid-game, but then this week on Monday we made that switch to put Melvin at left and Andre at right," Sarkisian said. "Clearly there were some issues in protection; I felt it was a little more internal than it was external."

Missouri will test the Longhorns' offensive line this week. The Tigers are allowing 98 rushing yards per game, the third-fewest in the SEC and 16th nationally. If Texas can't establish its rushing attack on the road, it could be a long day for Sarkisian's offense.

Missouri's 19 sacks aren't eye-popping, but Daeden Hopkins and Donta Simpson have combined for 13 sacks. This duo could challenge the Longhorns' interior linemen. Sarkisian was already skeptical after last week's game, and those concerns could heighten after this week.

"They (Mississippi State) ran what we call a pick stunt with an interior tackle tries to pick our tackle and loop the end around," Sarkisian said. "It's actually not that difficult, I was actually extremely disappointed we didn't pick it up."

Clearly, Sarkisian isn't pleased with the offensive line play. It's affecting the offense and could hurt the Longhorns this week. Mississippi State exposed a major weakness, and a better Missouri team could expose it further.

Texas can't rely on explosive plays. It must be more efficient on third down and dominate time of possession. The Tigers know they can stop the run, so it's up to Sarkisian to get the most out of his offensive line.

Whether Sarkisian reshuffles the offensive line remains to be seen, but with the season on the line, the Longhorns can't wait for guys to step up. The Bulldogs couldn't make Texas pay for its mistakes, but the Tigers will.

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