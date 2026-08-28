5 Texas Longhorns Who Raised Their Stock the Most in Fall Camp

Fall camp has officially wrapped up, and real football is closer to returning. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are shifting their focus to the season opener against Texas State on September 5.

A lot has transpired over the last few weeks. Linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith was dismissed from the team, left tackle Trevor Goosby suffered a knee injury, and several young players impressed the coaching staff.

Texas has a talented roster, but five players earned a bigger role over the last few weeks.

Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Texas wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. | X: @B6Jermaine

The Longhorns have a loaded wide receiver room. Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V will occupy the top three spots on the depth chart. But Jermaine Bishop Jr. stood out at fall camp and has impressed Sarkisian.

"The moment is never too big for him," Sarkisian said. "He's very poised, he's very composed, he's very confident to go along with his ability."

It's never easy to define a role for a true freshman, especially on a stacked roster like Texas'. But Bishop has warranted consideration for more playing time. The Longhorns could use him in the open field, running screen plays, end-around plays, etc.

Andre Cojoe

Texas Longhorns lineman Andre Cojoe runs out onto the field. Credit: Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After Goosby's injury, Sarkisian needed a quick solution at left tackle, and Andre Cojoe emerged. He's looked comfortable during fall camp. Goosby likely won't be the only injury on the offensive line.

The long season can wear down an offensive line, and Cojoe may have earned the "third tackle" spot. Goosby will be the long-term answer, but Cojoe's stock rose after last week.

Justus Terry

Defensive tackle Justus Terry has received immense praise from his coaches and teammates. Hero Kanu called Terry "a generational talent". He didn't receive a lot of playing time his freshman year, but fall camp may have showcased his skills.

Kanu and Ian Geffrard are the best defensive tackles currently, but Terry's versatility as a pass rusher could be useful for defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Kobe Black

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kobe Black has made the positional change from cornerback to safety this offseason. Sarkisian noted his positional versatility and his ability to excel in man coverage.

The secondary has multiple moving parts, and Black could play a major role. He's answered every challenge thrown his way, and his play during fall camp is a good sign for Longhorns fans.

Kosi Okpala

Another freshman has made the list with Kosi Okpala. Smith's sudden departure means an all-hands approach at linebacker. Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer are the standouts, but Okpala has looked mature for a freshman.

It's been a common theme for this Longhorns class. Okpala joins the list of guys who earned more playing time after fall camp.

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