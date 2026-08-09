This Former 5-Star Is Becoming Texas' Biggest Fall Camp Breakout

As the Texas Longhorns wrap up their first week of fall camp, there is already one former five-star that is emerging as the story of camp.

Sophomore defensive lineman Justus Terry has been a repeat standout since the Longhorns opened camp.

He caught the attention of Texas Longhorns on SI during the media viewing portion of practice at the start of camp, then earned major public praise from senior defensive tackle Hero Kanu.

A Generational Talent

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) is tackle by Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) and defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s definitely a generational talent,” Kanu said. “Really, really good guy. Obviously got to stay healthy and gotta make sure he’s doing his job, coming along, following the lead. …”

Kanu spoke about several of his fellow defensive linemen with the media on Thursday. Yet, it was Terry who garnered the highest praise.

“You’ve got to be out there, making plays, putting his potential to use, but I’ve got big expectations for him.”

A member of the No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting class for Texas, the proverbial cherry on top of the class. A Manchester, Georgia, native had his recruitment come down to the very end, with Texas and Georgia being the top finalists.

Despite previously being a Georgia commit, Terry picked the Longhorns the day before the 2024 SEC Championship game. A big win on the recruiting trail for Texas, as they added another five-star prospect, but also because it came at the expense of Georgia.

Though entering the program with the hype and expectations, Terry played only 10 games as a true freshman, totaling 8 tackles and 1.5 for a loss. Playing on a defensive line that boasted experienced players like Ethan Burke, Colin Simmons, Cole Brevard, and Travis Shaw, he developed behind the scenes.

Now, though, with Burke, Brevard, and Shaw off to the NFL, Terry is already taking advantage of his opportunity.

At 6-foot-5 and 289 pounds, he can play in multiple spots along the Texas defensive line, whether it be on the interior as a defensive tackle, or more like a defensive end in a 4-I technique (inside shoulder of tackle) or 5-technique (head over the tackle).

His versatility could be an asset in the Will Muschamp defense that will play in multiple defensive fronts.

Texas will open its season on September 5th versus Texas State. Kickoff inside Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.

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