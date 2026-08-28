Jermaine Bishop Jr. is Creating a Difficult Decision for Texas In The Best Way

It’s not a hot take to say the Longhorns have an elite wide receiver corps.

But while Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V are often the ones stealing the spotlight, a certain freshman has continued to turn heads on the practice field.

So much so, it’s creating a bit of a dilemma for Steve Sarkisian and the offensive coaching staff.

The Jermaine Bishop Jr. Problem Isn't a Bad One To Have

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming out of Willis High School, Jermaine Bishop Jr.’s scouting profile was essentially explosive athlete first, defined position second. There was some disagreement over whether his talents could best be used at receiver or defensive back, but there was none over his versatility and explosiveness.

92. YARDS. JERMAINE BISHOP JR.



The future Texas Longhorn (@B6Jermaine) takes it to the crib to put Willis out in front. 🤘



Watch here: https://t.co/lyBRslmXqz pic.twitter.com/pORzx5cAoi — Dave Campbell's Texas Sports (@dctf) September 20, 2025

Now that it seems likely he’ll play offense at Texas, the problem shifts from what position he’ll play to how Texas can find a spot for him.

“I think of the young guys, Jermaine Bishop is a guy that has shown he can play all three positions,” Steve Sarkisian said following the second scrimmage of fall camp. “I think he had four catches Saturday. Three of those four came on third-down conversions, and so you talk about earning trust; making those plays on those critical downs is critical.”

The Moment is Never too Big for Him

If you haven’t bought stock in Texas true freshman WR Jermaine Bishop, what are you waiting for? pic.twitter.com/DTIyvnfoma — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) August 27, 2026

It isn’t just his athleticism that has him pushing for playing time. Sarkisian has repeatedly tested him with the first-team offense in high-pressure situations.

Whether it’s red-zone drills, two-minute offense or situational work, Bishop Jr. has continued to respond.

“The moment is never too big for him,” Sarkisian said. “He’s very poised, he’s very composed, he’s very confident to go along with his ability.”

Where’s the Space for Him?

Ordinarily, that type of praise would get you a one-way ticket to the starting lineup.

Unfortunately for Bishop Jr., Texas already has those spots filled.

And Sarkisian’s offensive philosophy of rarely running 10-personnel makes adding a fourth receiver unlikely.

Manufacturing Opportunities

One of the easiest, and perhaps most Sarkisian-esque, solutions could come through screen packages.

Rather than ask Bishop to take snaps away from the established trio, Texas could find ways to get the ball into his hands in open space. His explosiveness and ability after the catch are what made him such a dangerous weapon at Willis.

Although that’s not to say screens have to be the only answer. His versatility across all three positions gives Sarkisian the flexibility to mix and match, allowing him to move Bishop Jr. around depending on the matchup and situation.

The freshman may not need to become one of Texas' three starting receivers to make an impact this season. If he continues earning Sarkisian's trust, the question may no longer be whether Texas has room for him — but how creative Sarkisian is willing to get to make some.

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