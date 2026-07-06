5 Texas Longhorns With the Most to Gain During Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorns are now steadfast and focused on the start of the 2026 season, where they are predicted to be one of the top teams in the country and, by many, a top contender to play for a national championship at the end of the season.

And with good reason, as the Longhorns have some of the top players in the country at their respective positions. From quarterback Arch Manning and wide receiver Cam Coleman to edge rusher Colin Simmons, the Longhorns have some of the best players who will lead Texas into the 2026 season.

However, the Longhorns have other players who don't yet have a set role heading into the season, and they will use fall camp to gear up and show they can contribute this year. Here's a look at five Longhorns who have the most to gain from fall camp.

Derek Williams Jr., SAF

Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns need one of their safeties to step up and start alongside Jelani McDonald and replace the departure of Michael Taaffe. The opening in the backend of the Longhorns' secondary makes way for veteran safety Derek Williams Jr. to take over that other safety spot.

Williams Jr. entered the transfer portal once it opened; however, he withdrew his name and chose to stay in Austin, giving new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp a veteran safety for his defense. Williams Jr. The safety returned to the fold in 2025 after tearing his ACL in 2024, and now, two seasons removed from his injury, Williams Jr. will look for a big fall camp heading into the season.

Laurence Seymore, OL

A very late addition out of the transfer portal, offensive lineman Laurence Seymore was brought in to help reshape the Longhorns' offensive line, which struggled a season ago. While an experienced player with over 1,000 career snaps under his belt, Seymore missed out on spring practice because of his late addition and joined the program in the summer.

And the veteran offensive lineman will have to hit the ground running with the start of fall camp around the corner in order to catch up and understand the offensive scheme. The starting job at left guard is open for the taking, and depending on how quickly Seymore can assimilate to the Longhorns, the job can be his to start in week one.

Justus Terry, DL

Defensive lineman Justus Terry headed to Austin as a five-star prospect coming out of high school with plenty of hype around him. While he didn't become an instant game-changer in his freshman season, Terry did see the field in 10 games, playing fewer than 80 defensive snaps, and totaled eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Now in his second season with the Longhorns and with a new defensive system put in place, Terry has the chance to have a much bigger role in 2026. The defensive lineman is a wild card, being able to play both in the interior and on the edge, allowing Terry to see the field much more easily and be a part of the rotation in multiple positions.

Jermaine Bishop Jr., WR

One of the biggest standouts from spring practice was freshman wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr., who started to turn heads, showing off his abilities as a receiver and saw reps as a punt returner. Bishop Jr. arrived on the Forty Acres as a five-star prospect and has displayed that talent in his short time with the Longhorns.

Heading into fall camp carrying the momentum from spring practice will be critical for Bishop Jr., as the freshman will be working to find a role in the Longhorns' offense. While the Texas wide receiver room is packed, Bishop could be too talented to be left off the field in 2026, and he could prove that ahead of the fall.

Brad Spence, EDGE

Texas Longhorns linebacker Brad Spence (14) looks to tackle Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas will have to find an edge rusher opposite Simmons, and while sophomore edge rusher Lance Jackson is likely the player to step into that role, senior Brad Spence could also have a share of that responsibility.

Spence heads into his second season with the Longhorns after transferring in a year ago, where he managed to carve out a role. The edge rusher ended with 21 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks as a rotational piece out on the edge. Spence showed flashes as a power rusher, and with increased snaps, which he could earn in the fall, it may lead to more production.

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