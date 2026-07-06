Texas Longhorns Own Five of PFF's Top-50 Best Players in College Football

Some will undoubtedly roll their eyes when people say the Texas Longhorns have one of the most talented rosters in college football. Yet, this year as much as any, they have a very strong case for that being a fact.

Coming off a disappointing 10-3 season that did not result in a College Football Playoff appearance, the Longhorns are once again loaded with talent that could make a run at a national championship.

In a world of the transfer portal, it pays to have a veteran roster, and the Longhorns certainly have that, as they placed five players on Pro Football Focus’s “50 best players” list.

No. 3 - Colin Simmons, EDGE Rusher

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“No returning FBS edge defender has been more valuable than Simmons over the past two seasons, according to PFF WAA," PFF writes.

Before he even steps on the field for his junior season, Simmons is already garnering hype as a future first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. While some still wonder what the move to defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s scheme will mean for Simmons’ role this coming season, it is unlikely to reduce his impact.

The former five-star prospect has been viewed as a game-wrecker since he arrived on campus, and that is expected to continue in what could be his final season in Austin.

No. 9 - Arch Manning, Quarterback

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Because Manning entered his first season as a starter as the Heisman Trophy favorite, many were quick to write him off after a slow start to the 2025 season,” PFF writes. “However, he was terrific during the second half of the year, ranking sixth among FBS quarterbacks in PFF passing grade (89.5) since Week 9.”

PFF said it best: the otherworldly hype surrounding Manning made it easy for critics to write him off as a “flop” following a rough start to last season. Things didn’t go to plan for the Longhorns as the offensive line struggled in pass protection and the run game was inconsistent.

Yet, despite never fully seeing either issue fully fixed in season, Manning adapted and turned things around as the season went on. He had standout late-season performances, particularly against Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Michigan.

After an offseason in which getting Manning help was a focus, the former No. 1-ranked quarterback could look to make good on that prior Heisman hype.

No. 21 - Trevor Goosby, Offensive Tackle

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Goosby and Carter Smith are the only returning FBS tackles to earn 80.0-plus PFF grades as both pass blockers and run blockers,” PFF writes. “He finished his redshirt sophomore season as the sixth-most valuable tackle in the FBS, according to PFF's Wins Above Average metric.”

Goosby’s placement on this list is yet another indication of what his future could hold come this time next offseason. The former three-star recruit went from filling in for an injured Kelvin Banks in 2024 to being Manning’s full-time left tackle last season, and now finds himself in the first-round conversation for the NFL Draft.

While Texas’s offensive line struggled as a whole, Goosby was a bright light in an otherwise disappointing season for the Longhorns’ front five.

No. 22 - Rasheem Biles, Linebacker

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He earned PFF All-ACC honors in 2025 and ranks as the most valuable returning linebacker since 2024, according to PFF's Wins Above Average metric,” PFF writes.

From one Butkus Award candidate in Anthony Hill to another in the transfer from Pittsburgh. Biles was among the biggest gets in the transfer portal this offseason for the Longhorns, up there with the next entry on this list.

He finished with 101 tackles and 17 for a loss last season at Pitt. He is a proven playmaker that will enter a Muschamp defense that is heavily reliant on its linebacker play.

No. 40 - Cam Coleman, Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Coleman’s sky-high potential could finally be maximized in Steve Sarkisian’s offense,” PFF writes. “Despite a horrid quarterback situation and stiff usage, Coleman led Auburn with 708 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season.”

If Biles is not the biggest addition, then it has to be Coleman. He never had the benefit of a reliable quarterback at Auburn and will finally get one in Manning in what could be a career year for both players.

At 6-foot-3, Coleman gives the Longhorns a legitimate jump-ball receiver who can make for a dangerous pairing with Ryan Wingo.