Texas Has One Position Group Facing More Pressure Than Any Other

The Texas Longhorns have their eyes focused ahead, looking to flush the result of last season, where the program failed to reach the College Football Playoff despite beginning the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the country and overwhelming favorites to win the national championship.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is blissfully aware that none of those results matter anymore, as the calendar has flipped and his team is focusing on righting those wrongs this upcoming season, bearing the weight of heavy expectations.

No position group, however, will face more pressure to perform this season than the offensive line. It's a completely revamped group that will be tasked with being a strength of the team, rather than a weakness like the previous season.

Why the OL is the Most Important Position Group This Season

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For the Longhorns, the offense last season was discussed as one of the best in sports history, without even taking a step on the field. That conversation was primarily because of quarterback Arch Manning, but the surrounding cast seemed to complement him and support that claim as well.

Despite Manning having a fantastic season, even more so considering how the season began, they never lived up to expectations, and a struggling offensive line only heightened those concerns throughout the season. Sarkisian, determined to ensure the offense runs smoothly this season, revamped the offense, loading up on talent and, more importantly, depth at every position.

That includes the offensive line, which brought in five total transfers, including two projected starters in Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymore. Those two are expected to play alongside Trevor Goosby, Brandon Baker, and Connor Robertson. Seymore and Siani were among the highest-rated transfers at their positions, Goosby is a potential top-10 NFL draft pick, and Baker has generated draft buzz as well.

The talent, which has never been the problem, is clearly there for the Longhorns this upcoming season. More importantly, this go round, though, the depth is also there. Incoming transfer Dylan Sikorski can play in the interior, Andre Cojoe is a serviceable tackle that can anchor the end of the line if needed, and John Turntine, while still a freshman, has immense talent.

The Longhorns invested plenty of money into the offensive line, and that group will be required to perform on a weekly basis against some of the best defensive lines the sport has to offer. The pressure is on for them to perform, but the talent is clearly there to shatter the stigma of them.

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