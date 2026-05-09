5 Texas State Players Texas Fans Need to Know For Next Season

The wait for the Texas Longhorns to return to the field is still a few months away, as the team won't commence the 2026 season until early September. The Longhorns have a good shot at being ranked No. 1 heading into the season once again, with lofty expectations.

The Longhorns will get the chance to tune up before facing the other tough challenges on their schedule, with their opponent making the short trip up Interstate 35. The Texas State Bobcats will roll into Austin for the season opener on Sept. 5.

Texas State will take a visit to Darrell K. Royal Stadium, looking to pull off a shocking upset to start the season. The Bobcats head into the 2026 season after recording a 7-6 record and a bowl game win. While the Longhorns might be heavily favored in this matchup, that doesn't mean the Bobcats don't have plenty of talent on their sideline. Here are five Texas State players that Texas fans need to know.

QB Brad Jackson

Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson looks to pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player under center for the Bobcats makes everything run for their offense in quarterback Brad Jackson. The signal caller heads into his second season as the starter after a breakout year in 2025, where he tossed for 3,224 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Longhorns' defense will have to be prepared for when Jackson makes his way into the open field, with the quarterback being a dynamic runner with the football. Jackson totaled 744 yards and 17 scores on the ground and will be a threat with his arm and his legs.

WR Beau Sparks

Texas State Bobcats wide receiver Beau Sparks runs the ball while defended by Southern Miss Golden Eagles linebacker Chris Jones. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bobcats had a pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers a season ago, and they both return to the program in 2026. The first of those is Beau Sparks, who ended the season as the Bobcats' leading receiver in a dynamic Texas State offense in 2025.

Sparks totaled 84 receptions for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns, all of which were team-highs. The wide receiver was a big play waiting to happen, averaging over 14 yards per reception and 92.31 receiving yards per game.

WR Chris Dawn Jr.

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Texas State Bobcats wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The other returning 1,000-yard wide receiver for the Bobcats is Chris Dawn Jr., the five-foot-nine wideout, who will look to do his damage in the slot against the Longhorns secondary.

Dawn Jr. ended the 2025 season as Texas State's second-leading receiver, tallying 65 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. And just like his running mate in Sparks, Dawn Jr. is an explosive play in the making, averaging 15.49 yards per reception and 83.92 yards per game.

SAF Ryan Nolan

On the other side of the ball, the Bobcats have a few standouts that the Longhorns' offense will have to keep its eyes on. And that starts with veteran safety Ryan Nolan, who heads into his senior season and his third in San Marcos.

Nolan was second on the team a season ago in tackles, recording 79 (41 solo) to go along with three tackles for loss, two pass break-ups, and two quarterback hits. The safety will look to make the day difficult for Texas quarterback Arch Manning in the backend of the field.

DL DonTerry Russell

Looking to dispute the Texas offense upfront will be defensive linemen DonTerry Russell. The big six-foot-five, 228-pound redshirt senior returns to the Bobcats' defense after a productive season, where he totaled 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, which was second on the team, and a forced fumble.

The Longhorns will have a few new faces on their offensive line, mixed with some returners; the unit will have to slow down Russell and limit his impact on the game.

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