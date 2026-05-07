Texas vs. Texas State: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The wait for the Texas Longhorns to return to the field is still a few months away, as the Longhorns won't retake the field of Darrell K. Royal Stadium until early September. The Longhorns have already laid the foundation for the 2026 season with spring practice as Texas looks to get back into the College Football Playoff.

The first step on the Longhorns' return to the postseason comes in the shape of a team from just down the road. As the Texas State Bobcats make the short drive up to Austin to take on the Longhorns in the season opener on September 5.

The Longhorns will be welcoming in a Bobcats team that has been on the rise over the last few years. At the helm is head coach G.J. Kinne, who has led Texas State to its third straight bowl game win and put together a seven-plus win season for the third consecutive year. When the Longhorns and Bobcats hit in the field in early September, here are three matchups that will define the ballgame.

Cam Coleman vs. the Texas State Secondary

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates his touchdown as the Auburn Tigers take on the South Alabama Jaguars. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas landed the biggest fish in the transfer portal pond as star wide receiver Cam Coleman makes his way to Austin, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the wide receiver is let loose in game one.

In what will be Coleman's debut in a Longhorns uniform, the wide receiver should be ready to show exactly why he was highly sought-after. It can be expected that Arch Manning will look for Coleman right away to establish that connection on the field, which has been in the works since he arrived, and it will be up to the Texas State secondary to slow him down.

The Bobcats' secondary had some success stopping the pass in 2025, finishing the season with the sixth-best passing offense in the Sun Belt, allowing 218.1 passing yards per game. However, Texas State didn't face a wide receiver as talented as Coleman a year ago and will be tasked to contain him as the Texas wideout looks to make some noise in his debut.

Texas Linebackers vs. Brad Jackson

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith celebrates after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Texas State offense revolves around quarterback Brad Jackson, and with good reason after the signal caller had a breakout year a season ago. Not only is Jackson effective with his arm, but he is lethal with his legs, rushing for 744 yards and 17 touchdowns, which as top five in the country, not by a quarterback but by any player.

The Longhorns linebackers will have to be ready to chase around Jackson, not only on designed quarterback runs but with the quarterback's ability to scramble out of the pocket. Texas linebackers like Rasheem Biles and Ty'Anthony Smith will have to have elite eye discipline and quick reactions to slow down the Texas State offense that is engineered by Jackson.

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