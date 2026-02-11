7 Texas Longhorns Are Headed to the NFL Combine

The Texas Longhorns are no stranger when it comes to making history at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Two years ago, Xavier Worthy became the fastest player in NFL history when he posted a 4.21 40-yard dash time, which led to his first-round selection by the Kansas City Chiefs.

His record will likely remain untouched for years to come, but now seven new Longhorns will be heading to Indianapolis to take their turn at impressing a slew of NFL scouts.

Anthony Hill Jr. Among 7 Texas Longhorns Invited to NFL Combine

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas football announced Wednesday that seven players will be heading to Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium to participate in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 23 through March 2.

Here are the names:

Anthony Hill Jr., LB

Potentially the first Longhorn that will be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Hill Jr. will look to work his way into first-round discussion with a strong showing at the combine. He has been projected by some mock drafts as a second-round pick but could change that in the coming weeks.

Hill Jr. has been one of the faces of Texas' turnaround under Steve Sarkisian over the past few seasons. There's no doubt he has left his mark on the Forty Acres after three seasons with the program.

Malik Muhammad, CB

Muhammad spent three years at Texas and unsurprisingly declared the draft after another solid seaosn in the Longhorns' secondary. He finishes his Texas career with 98 total tackles, one sack, 16 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Trey Moore, LB

After arriving as a transfer from UTSA, Moore proved to be a solid piece on the Texas defense and is now on the brink of being an NFL Draft pick after being unranked by the major outlets coming out of high school.

Michael Taaffe, DB

Originally a walk-on, Taaffe built himself into one of the most important pieces of Texas' defense during back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe celebrates after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Jack Endries, TE

Endries spent just one year at Texas where he had quiet production throughout some points of the regular season. However, he finished strong and certainly looks ready to be a tight end in the NFL.

Jaylon Guilbeau, CB

Despite being benched late in the regular season, Guilbeau spent four years at Texas and grew into his own during that span. He finished his college career with 123 total tackles, one sack, 10 pass breakups and one interception.

DJ Campbell, OL

Campbell was a consistent presence on the Texas offensive line the last four seasons and brings ample experience to the NFL level.

He made 43 starts across 50 career games.