One Key Texas Longhorn Was Surprisingly Not Invited to NFL Combine

A total of seven Texas Longhorns have been invited to the 2026 NFL Combine, a four-day event designed to give top college football prospects the opportunity to demonstrate their talent ahead of the NFL Draft in less than three months.

However, one Longhorn’s exclusion from this prestigious event might surprise Texas football fans: edge rusher Ethan Burke.

Despite having had a standout final season in burnt orange, the Austin native will have to watch his teammates perform at the combine from home, hoping that his lack of presence doesn’t hinder his draft stock come April.

Ethan Burke’s stats

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ethan Burke (91) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) on the one yard line during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Burke made plays for the Longhorns throughout his college tenure, but he used this past season to take a step up and prove why he should belong on an NFL roster in 2026. The senior recorded 40 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble in 2025.

In Texas’ rivalry matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies, Burke logged nine tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, one pass deflection and one blocked kick. He came through for his team during big moments, taking on a leadership role within this defensive unit.

He also participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 27 in Frisco, Texas. This gave him the chance to prove himself against other elite NFL prospects, but unlike many of them, Burke missed the invite to the NFL Combine.

This doesn’t mean the edge rusher won’t get selected in the upcoming NFL Draft, but his path could certainly be a little more complicated than those of his teammates.

The seven Longhorns who will be at the combine are as follows: linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., cornerback Malik Muhammad, linebacker Trey Moore, defensive back Michael Taaffe, tight end Jack Endries, cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau and offensive lineman DJ Campbell.

With all but two of these players representing the Longhorns’ defense, Burke would’ve been their sixth selection on the defensive side of the ball. That being said, he will now be responsible for continuing to train and catching the attention of scouts and organizations ahead of the NFL Draft.

Plenty of players who haven’t participated in the NFL Combine have had successful careers in the league. Being invited can be advantageous, but it isn’t the ultimate goal. That of course, is to wear a team’s hat and hold their jersey come Draft Day.

Fans of Burke will have to wait until April to see how the draft plays out for him.