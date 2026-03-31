7 Texas Longhorns Selected in Latest 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Texas Longhorns have had 23 players drafted in both of the last two drafts, setting and breaking a team record for the most in one year.

That record will stand this year, at least according to Nick Kosko of On3's first seven-round mock draft.

Kosko has seven Longhorns going in this year's draft, which is still an impressive mark. Here is where each of those players is projected to land.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB - Pick 44 - New York Jets

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr. is an athletic, thumping will linebacker who has been mocked to the Jets many times this offseason.

New York needs help anywhere on defense and pairing Hill with a veteran like Demario Davis could help him reach his sky-high potential, so this 1pick is a dream-come-true for both parties.

Malik Muhammad, CB - Pick 60 - Chicago Bears

Malik Muhammad is a sound outside corner who has sneaky strength and unique length. He lived on the outside in Austin but has some upside in the slot.

The Chicago Bears lost cornerback Nahshon Wright to the New York Jets this offseason, opening a hole for Muhammad to compete for right away.

Jack Endries, TE - Pick 125 - New England Patriots

Jack Endries is a reliable F-tight end whose best seasons came earlier in his college career. He has all of the tools to be a successful tight end at the next level and an offense like New England's could certainly help him reach his potential.

Endries would complement current Patriots tight end Hunter Henry with his great hands and high IQ. He might struggle to get on the field early in his career, but he will eventually breakthrough as a pass-catcher.

Trey Moore, LB - Pick 135 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore rushes San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget during the second half | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Trey Moore is a natural edge rusher who will have to complete a transition to off-ball linebacker in the NFL due to his small stature. Thankfully, he has the natural speed and athleticism to do that.

He had multiple highly-productive seasons in college at Texas and UTSA and fits a mold that the Steelers have had success with in the past. He has playmaking fervor and downhill aggressiveness that will help maintain Steelers culture after the team fired long-time head coach Mike Tomlin this year.

Michael Taaffe, S - Pick 153 - Philadelphia Eagles (via Atlanta)

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe celebrates with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Eagles drafted Texas safety Andrew Mukuba last year, so why not run it back? Taaffe is a defensive leader and beyond capable deep-half safety.

The Eagles traded safeties Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown this offseason. While they have acquired other replacements, Taaffe would certainly get a chance to touch the gridiron in Philadelphia.

Jaylon Guilbeau, CB - Pick 202 - New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh)

Jaylon Guilbeau is an outside corner stuck in a slot corners body. While this limits his effectiveness, it also means he possesses unique skills for an inside guy.

Guilbeau also has special teams upside, meaning he would link up with former Longhorn and Super Bowl 60 captain Brenden Schooler.

DJ Campbell, OG - Pick 203 - Philadelphia Eagles (originally Philadelphia)

Campbell is a real iron man on the interior offensive line despite being an active work-finder after his initial assignment. He looks every part of a refined veteran expect for his hand usage, which is detrimental to his control at the point of contact.

The Eagles also took a Longhorn offensive lineman last year, so they would be quadrupling up on Longhorns in the past two drafts if they select Campbell. He would provide good depth on a log jammed Philadelphia lineup.

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