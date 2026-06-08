Texas Longhorns' 2026 Expectations Grow Larger in Latest SEC Power Rankings

There may not be a team with more to prove coming into the 2026 college football season than the Texas Longhorns.

Last season, the Longhorns finished with a 10-3 record and a 41-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl. For most programs, that's the most successful season they have seen in years. For this program, that's good, not great.

The 2026 season is a season where the Longhorns want to build off a 10-3 finish, and they may just have the talent to do exactly that. On Monday, Chris Low of On3 revealed his latest SEC power rankings. Low's rankings prove that the expectations are going to be at new heights for the Longhorns this upcoming season.

Top Of The Class

Low has Steve Sarkisian's program as the number one team in the SEC coming into the 2026 season.

"The Longhorns started the season a year ago ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll and missed the playoff. This could be Steve Sarkisian’s most talented team yet. He told On3 this spring that it was the first time he’s had top-level talent across the board, position by position, on both sides of the ball," wrote Low.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with defensive linemen Colin Simmons (1) after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Low continued, "Quarterback Arch Manning returns in his second season as the starter. He rebounded nicely after a rough start a year ago and could be the top pick in the 2027 NFL draft. Colin Simmons is one of the country’s top pass-rushers. Cam Coleman was ranked as the top receiver addition in the transfer portal and Rasheem Biles was one of the top defenders. Texas’ most important offseason acquisition might have been veteran defensive coordinator Will Muschamp."

The expectations are exactly where they need to be as this team enters the final months of preparations on what should be a memorable season.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball past Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jordan Young (14) for a touchdown during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Low highlighted it in his piece, but we will double down; experience is going to be massive for this program this season.

Manning is coming in with a full season under his belt as a starter quarterback, mixed with a top edge rusher like Simmons, then topped with the transfer portal class, this team has the ability to be something really special.

Sure, these same expectations were on the shoulders of this team last summer, and well, things didn't start as fans hoped. But this summer is bringing a different vibe. This year, it feels like the number one ranking is deserved.

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