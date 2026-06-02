Breaking Down Oklahoma’s Strengths, Weaknesses and Matchup With Texas

The last two editions of the Red River Rivalry have not been close. Texas won consecutive games over Oklahoma by a combined margin of 57–9. The last time a team had a margin of victory that large in consecutive wins was Oklahoma in 2011 and 2012 (+80)

A lot of things broke right for the Longhorns in 2025, but the Sooners are a threat to defeat their rivals and start strong in SEC play. Oklahoma has a talented roster, as does Texas, making this a highly anticipated matchup. Where does Oklahoma win, and how do they match up with Texas?

How Texas Matches Up With Oklahoma’s Strengths, Weaknesses

Texas’s Offense vs. Oklahoma’s Defense

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby blocks Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas during the game between the Longhorns and the Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Sooners were one of the most dominant defenses in the country last season. Oklahoma was second in yards allowed per rush attempt (2.4), third in sacks (45) and rushing yards allowed per game (77.3), sixth in total yards allowed per game (272.5) and seventh in points allowed per game (15.5).

The advanced data was just as spectacular as the surface numbers. More importantly, the Sooners were well-rounded.

According to GameOnPaper, the Sooners were in the 90th percentile or better in most major stats, including line yards conceded, havoc rate, stuff rate, early-down and late-down success and explosive play rate allowed.

The Oklahoma Sooners’ defensive profile during the 2025 college football season. | GameOnPaper.com

Head coach Brent Venables has built a disruptive defense in Norman, Okla., that has been consistent year over year despite the turnover expected in the current era of college football. Oklahoma ranked second in adjusted EPA per play allowed and has ranked inside the top 20 in each of the last three seasons.

Oklahoma did lose plenty of talent in the NFL draft, including edge rusher R Mason Thomas and defensive tackle Gracen Halton. However, the Sooners brought back All-SEC pass rusher Taylor Wein and defensive tackles David Stone and Jayden Jackson.

Oklahoma will be one of the first big tests of the strength of Texas’s new-look offensive line. The additions of Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymore could help Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who was pressured 14 times last season.

Manning’s weapons in the passing and running game will be crucial. If Texas can rely on its playmakers, it could limit the impact of Oklahoma’s explosive defensive front.

Texas’s Defense vs. Oklahoma’s Offense

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive ends Brad Spence and Lance Jackson in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not much went right for Oklahoma’s offense in 2025; the same can be said about their performance in the loss to Texas. Sooners quarterback John Mateer's hand injury can be blamed for the Red River Rivalry shortcomings, but other issues persisted.

Oklahoma’s offense was turnover-prone, which ultimately cost them a win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners had a negative turnover differential (-3) — Texas A&M was the only other CFP team with more turnovers than turnovers forced.

Offensively, Oklahoma wins through an explosive passing game. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III is dynamite after the catch and a threat to burn defenses deep, and Mateer has the arm strength for it.

The Sooners’ quarterback is also one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, rushing for 1,257 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He has forced 75 missed tackles, including 53 in 2024 with Washington State, and has rushed for 10 or more yards 53 times.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer tries to get by Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talent in the backfield, though, was not up to par. Zero Sooners cleared 500 rushing yards for the first time in a season since 1999. Oklahoma has had a downward trend in rushing production since Venables took over.

There is optimism in Oklahoma’s running back room from the spring. There are still concerns, but Mateer gives the team a solid rushing floor when healthy. The additions of wide receivers Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone should help space defenses out.

Season Rushing Yards per Game Yards per Carry 2025 118.5 3.7 2024 155.2 4.0 2023 182.2 4.7 2022 219.4 5.1

Texas lost a lot of talent to the transfer portal and the 2025 NFL draft. Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has a mixed track record. Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons has the power to break any game open, and Oklahoma will be taxed to contain him.

The Sooners’ path to victory on offense is through hitting big plays against a Longhorns defense still trying to mesh under a new scheme. Mateer can create explosive plays with his arm and leg, and he should play much better than he did last season.

If Oklahoma’s defense is as dominant as it was last season, Texas will need to take advantage of every opportunity it creates on offense. The Longhorns will need to play complementary defense. This potential ranked-on-ranked matchup could be much tighter than it has been over the last two seasons.

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