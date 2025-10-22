A Key Piece of Texas Offense Returns to Practice After Long Absence
The Texas Longhorns have accumulated two consecutive conference wins, but for some fans and critics, something still seems to be missing on the offensive side of the ball.
Part of it can be traced to quarterback Arch Manning’s inconsistencies this season, along with the shortcomings of his offensive line. However, one more key element revolves around the fact that running back CJ Baxter has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the past four games.
Luckily for Longhorn fans, the most recent update surrounding his status seems to indicate progress for the junior ball carrier.
Baxter’s injury update
Baxter reportedly returned to practice on Tuesday, which could mean that his full return is likely near. Missing four games isn’t at all ideal for a player like himself, but Baxter is no stranger to setbacks like this one.
He endured a season-ending knee injury during fall camp last year, meaning that his return for the Longhorns’ 2025 season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes marked his first game since the 2023-24 College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.
Having him back from his most recent injury could help this struggling offense in more ways than one.
How could Baxter help this offense
Those who have been following this year’s Texas team know that generating consistent offensive momentum has been somewhat of a problem so far.
This issue has heavily involved Manning and the offensive line’s shortcomings, but having a veteran running back like Baxter back on the field could help course-correct and create a more threatening ground game for Texas.
Running back Quintrevion Wisner has carried the load these past couple of weeks since coming back from a hamstring injury of his own, most notably carrying the ball for 94 yards against the Oklahoma Sooners. That being said, it still seems like the Longhorns could use an additional problem creator on the rushing front.
Outside of his talent, Baxter simply brings leadership and experience to this younger running back room. Texas has felt his absence these past few weeks, and fans have been impatiently waiting for his return.
While the SEC injury reports on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday will likely reveal more about his status for this weekend, it seems like Baxter is well on his way to taking the field again.
Texas’ next matchup is set to take place this Saturday, Oct. 25, against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road at 3:15 p.m.