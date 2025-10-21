Steve Sarkisian Wants Arch Manning to Take New Approach After Rough Performance
The Texas Longhorns find themselves with a 5-2 overall record and 2-1 in conference as the season reaches its midway point. However, after the Longhorn's sloppy overtime victory over the Kentucky Wildcats over the weekend, concerns are once again beginning to come alive for Texas.
While the Longhorns did manage to come away with the victory on the road, which as everybody around the conference will say, it's difficult winning on the road in the SEC, the final score is not indicative of how the game played out, with the Wildcat's dominating the time of possession, holding the ball for nearly 40 minutes and outgaining the Longhorns with nearly 400 yards of offense compared to not even 200 yards from the Texas offense.
Once again under a microscope is quarterback Arch Manning for a rough outing on Saturday, and with good reason, as the quarterback completed just 12 of his 27 pass attempts for 127 yards and was held without a touchdown both on in the air and on the ground for the first time all season.
Steve Sarkisian Speaks on Arch Manning's Struggles
At his Monday media availability, head coach Steve Sarkisian touched on Saturdays performance from his quarterback, detailing how he wants Manning to zero in on what he described as the "layups," focusing on hitting the available throws rather than overthinking in the pocket.
"For a quarterback, when you get those opportunities when you have layups, I don't think you need to overthink it," Sarkisian said. "You just need to take the layup. I think that's challenging when you feel like you're working in a game. He had to work Saturday night. That's not the time for the sigh of relief, that's the time, make sure I drill this throw in there. Let's get this first down and lets keep it moving or lets create this explosive play."
Manning missed those "layups" against the Wildcats numerous times, with two moments standing out among the rest, one in the first quarter with Manning overthrowing wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who came open across the middle of the field. With the pair unable to connect, the offense could not move the chains and was forced to punt.
The biggest one was Manning simply missing a wide open Jack Endries late in the third quarter. If Manning hits his tight end, it's an explosive play the Longhorns offense desperately needed, the misfire however added to the streak of "could've been" moments for the offense.
As the Longhorns get set to take on another SEC challenge on the road heading out to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs this weekend, Sarkisian is looking for Manning to return to the basics, of pitch and catch.
"I do think things can add up on you to where your like oh my gosh I got this guy open, I got to hit this,"
Sarkisian added. "You just need to do what you do and just throw the ball and play catch."