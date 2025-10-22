Texas Longhorns Offense Has Already Reached Concerning Statistic Through 7 Games
The Texas Longhorns are once again clouded with questions and concerns after their performance on the field a week ago. Although the Longhorns' record improved, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats on the road 16-13, the victory was not pretty, coming in ugly fashion with Texas needing overtime to beat the Wildcats.
The group with the most question marks is once again the offensive side of the ball, which, after what seemed like a performance to build upon after the Red River Rivalry, has had promising improvements cut short.
Against Kentucky, the Longhorns' offense was uninspiring, totaling under 200 yards of total offense, recording just eight first downs in regulation and overtime, and holding the ball for just 20 minutes of possession. Not only is the Texas offense reverting to its early-season struggles, but now, through seven games, it has tied a concerning statistic from a season ago just through the midway point of the 2025 campaign.
Texas Longhorns Offense Reaches Unwanted Mark
Arch Manning hit the ground three times against Kentucky on Saturday, while also being hit an additional eight times in the Longhorns' victory. The offensive line's protection has been a huge question mark throughout the season, and it continued to be as through seven games, Manning has been hit 60 times so far this season.
On average, Manning is being hit about nine times a game. The number of hits the Longhorns quarterback has taken might not sound too bad, but to put that number into perspective, it took Texas' entire 12-game regular season for quarterback Quinn Ewers to be hit 60 times.
The comparison between the two offensive lines is apples to oranges, with the line Manning playing behind being a completely rebuilt unit from a season ago, as the Longhorns replaced four out of five starters on an offensive line that was recognized as a Joe Moore semifinalist in back-to-back seasons. However, it's not an understatement to say the offensive line play for the Longhorns has heavily regressed, with Manning being sacked 13 times and facing immense pressure in every game.
Texas has to clean up its offensive line Issues quickly
This week, the Longhorns head back out on the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and while in theory the matchup should be favorable for Texas, no game is easy in the SEC.
Additionally, the Longhorns stare down the back half of their schedule, having to take on two teams that are currently top 10 in the SEC in sacks. Texas' matchup the following week has them finally playing at home after a four-game stretch away from DKR, hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores, whose defensive line has the seventh-most sacks in the conference with 20.
Texas will end the regular season facing one of the premier pass rushes in the country, taking on the Texas A&M Aggies, who currently have the second-most sacks in the conference with 26. This mark is also the sixth most in the country.
And in the middle of those two matchups, the Longhorns take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. While the Bulldogs' front doesn't have the impressive stats, a Kirby Smart defense will also be a force in pressuring the quarterback.
If the Longhorns want to keep any hope of contending for a spot in the SEC championship game or keep their College Football Playoff aspirations alive, the offensive line has to figure something out to better protect their quarterback. Texas' remaining schedule will put it to the test.