Analyst Defends Claim of Texas QB Arch Manning As 'Top 5 Player'
Whether Longhorns detractors like it or not, the Arch Manning era has arrived at the University of Texas.
Many people have expressed excitement in seeing what the young quarterback will do in his first full season of starting, especially after the promising performances the younger Manning had in 2024 while he was still a backup to Quinn Ewers.
There's also another group of people who berate Manning and believe he only got his spot as the starter because he happens to share a last name with a famous football family.
But love him or hate him, the stats and situations prove that Steve Sarkisian is fully invested in Arch leading his football team.
And one college football analyst couldn't agree more.
Joel Klatt Ranked Manning in the Top 5 of His Top College Football Players Heading Into 2025
Joel Klatt of Fox Sports released his ranking for the Top 10 college football players heading into the 2025 season, and despite little experience from the sophomore quarterback, Klatt placed Manning in the fourth spot.
Knowing he would almost certainly be facing backlash for his ranking, Klatt was quick to defend his pick of Manning in the top five.
“I know he hasn’t been a full-time starter. And I know that, like, people, I do think people are going to get, I don’t know about tired of the hype is the right word or thought to convey. But, like, Arch Manning deserves a spot on this list,” Klatt said on his radio show on Monday. “If you watch the film, if you actually see the way that he plays, the way that he moves, the throws that he can make? Texas could be a more dangerous offense because of Arch Manning."
Klatt also went on to speak of how Manning reminded him of another well-known national championship-winning college football quarterback in recent times who eventually ended up as a number one overall pick in the NFL Draft one year.
“In his two starts, that’s when I thought his potential popped. In his two starts, he reminded me a lot of Trevor Lawrence when Trevor Lawrence was at Clemson, an athletic guy that didn’t beat you with his athleticism, but could, but beat you with his arm," Klatt said. "Smart, competitive. Great pedigree, obviously. In his two starts, 13 total touchdowns, two interceptions. Like, the guy can play and he’s very, very good.”
And this isn't all to say that the Longhorns weren't a powerhouse team under Quinn Ewers, consecutive CFP semifinals is nothing to scoff at, but with Manning's accuracy and dual-threat abilities with his legs, he could be just what the Burnt Orange needs to bring a championship back to Austin.