Why Michigan Interim Head Coach Thinks Arch Manning Is A 'Real Problem'

The Texas Longhorns have one last game for their 2025 season, and while they might not have reached the goals they set for themselves at the beginning of the season, there was still a lot of positive takeaways.

One of those includes the emergence of quarterback Arch Manning, while he unfairly viewed as a 'bust' at the beginning of the season, ended up being one of the top quarterbacks in the conference. With one more game to get under his belt before 2026, Manning seems poised to continue his success from the second half of the season.

Opposing coaches are taking notice as well, including the Michigan Wolverines head coach, Biff Poggi. Ahead of the showdown against the Longhorns, Poggi had praise for Manning and called him a 'problem for opposing offenses'.

A Real Problem

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning entered the season with expectations of a three-year starter, despite not even having a full season at the helm under his belt. With expectations came pressure, and with that came outside noise when he failed to meet those. Despite that, Manning was far from a disappointment and was the bright spot for the Longhorns' offense this season.

Manning finished 40th in the country in passing yards, and he looks to cross the 3,000-yard mark on the year after finishing the regular season with 2,942. Throwing for 24 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, he proved he can protect the ball, while also showing lethal use of his legs, finishing with 244 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

After really turning things around in the second half of the season, throwing for over 300 yards three times in the last five games of the season, compared to just once in the seven games prior, he showed that he was exactly who he was promised to be. Opposing coaches have also taken notice, including Poggi, who will serve as the head coach for the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl.

"Well, Arch Manning, first of all, the way he's carried himself in a pretty intense spotlight is just amazing and a credit to his family, to Steve, the coaching staff," Poggi said during the Citrus Bowl press conference. "He's an unbelievable player. He's everything they say he is. I think he's an outstanding leader. I think the things he says and things he does shows his leadership, but as a player, I mean, he can do it all right. Can make all the throws. He's intelligent. He can run. He's a problem for defense, a real problem."

Now, with the chance to go out there one more time to put a cap on the 2025 season, Manning has another opportunity to show that he is only getting better with time. While the expectations may have been unfair this season, if he continues to show what he has in the second half of the season, those same conversations may reappear before next season.

The Longhorns will take on the Wolverines on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. CT

