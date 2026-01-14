Analyst Makes Emphatic Statement About Arch Manning's 2026 Heisman Canidacy

Arch Manning ended his first season as a starter with Texas football on a high note, performing at an elite caliber over the past few months of the season. After a slow start to the year and widespread criticism towards the young quarterback, he eventually demonstrated why he was one of the most highly anticipated players in college football.

Manning finished the season in such an impressive fashion that he is once again considered to be a possible preseason front-runner to win the Heisman. Now that the college football world seems to have changed its opinion on the former five-star recruit, one analyst says there should be zero doubt that Manning will be in contention for the highly coveted award.

Manning Enters the 2026 Season As One Of College Football's Top Quarterbacks

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

On3's Ari Wasserman recently proclaimed that Manning will be in contention for the Heisman next season, stating that it is nearly guaranteed he will be one of the four finalists for the award.

"There is a 0% chance that Arch Manning will not go to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony next year," Wasserman said, according to On3.

Wasserman made his claim in part due to the major transfer additions the Longhorns have made recently. Texas has secured the commitments of top wide receiver transfer and former Auburn Tiger Cam Coleman, as well as the No. 2-ranked running back, Hollywood Smothers.

Surrounding their star quarterback with some of the transfer portals' top weapons, it's no surprise Manning is the subject of Heisman speculation. He finished his season with 3,163 passing yards, 36 total touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Though his season began with a slow start, in the second half of his season, Manning had five 200-plus passing yards in his final six games. In those six games, Manning was responsible for 20 touchdowns either in the air, on the ground, or receiving.

Now heading what should be one of the top offenses in college football next season, the expectations for Manning and Texas may be higher than ever. With a standout receiving core that also includes Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, in addition to Coleman, Manning will have plenty of options downfield.

With Smothers in the backfield, supported by another impact transfer in Raleek Brown, who is the No. 5-ranked back in the portal, the run game should see significant improvements as well. Next season may see more than just a College Football Playoff appearance, but a deep run into the postseason.