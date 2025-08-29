Analyst Predicts Texas Longhorns Will be National Champions
After hours of studying rosters and crunching numbers, Manny Navarro, staff writer for The Athletic, released his list of "oddly specific predictions for every college football Top 25 team” on Monday.
For his basis, he used the preseason AP top 25 rankings, and incorporated predicted game specifics, week 1 picks, as well as a College Football Playoff bracket in his article.
With the Texas Longhorns’ season opener kicking off this Saturday at 11 a.m. against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the game proves to be a spectacle as No. 1 and No. 3 go head-to-head in Columbus. So, let’s dive into Navarro’s predictions for the Longhorns’ week 1, as well as their overall season.
Texas Longhorns lose their season opener, but win it all
“I picked Texas to win the national championship over Ohio State and Arch Manning to win the Heisman over Jeremiah Smith,” Navarro said. “But I also chose the Longhorns to lose this game in Columbus.”
Regarding the Longhorns’ upcoming season opener, Navarro further expands on game specifics as well as stats that he predicts will happen in Saturday’s game.
“It’ll be a defensive struggle in the first half before Manning (250-plus passing yards, two TDs) and Smith (eight catches, 110-plus receiving yards, two TDs) get going in the third quarter,” Navarro said. “(With Ohio State linebacker) Sonny Styles (sealing) the four-point win with a pick of Manning off a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage.”
However, despite the Longhorns predicted loss in game 1, Navarro anticipates that the Longhorns will face the Georgia Bulldogs for a rematch in the conference championship.
“Manning throws for 3,500-plus yards, runs for 700 and tallies 50 touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to a 10-2 season,” Navarro said. “Texas beats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game rematch and finishes with the No. 3 seed.”
In terms of Navarro’s bracket predictions, following the Longhorns’ conference title, Texas will begin their campaign in the second round of the College Football Playoffs against the Arizona State Sundevils. All before taking on the Clemson Tigers in the semifinals.
Regarding the national championship outcome, Navarro predicts it’ll be a rematch between Texas and Ohio State, in which Texas will likely come out as the victor.
All considered, despite the numerous away games and a tough schedule, the season looks hopeful for the Longhorns. However, only time will tell, as Texas’ football season officially kicks off this Saturday.