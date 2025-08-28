What Happened Last Time Between Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes?
Often times when two big-name programs get together for a non-conference showdown, it's the first meeting between them in a very long time. For instance, last year's game between the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines was just the second matchup between the two blue-bloods all-time, with the first coming in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day in 2005.
However, that's not the case for Saturday's game between the Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Quite the opposite, in fact.
Thanks to the expanded College Football Playoff, Texas and Ohio State matched up just a few months ago in a semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl. However, the Longhorns would probably like to forget about that game.
Ohio State Buckeyes Ended Texas Longhorns' National Title Hopes
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns entered the Cotton Bowl as sizable underdogs to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. After all, Ohio State had just blown out Tennessee in the first round and then-No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal, so they looked the part of an absolute juggernaut.
While the Longhorns didn't get blown out per se, they still went home disappointed with a 28-14 season-ending loss to the Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium.
The stats were fairly even on paper, but the Buckeyes simply looked to be one step ahead at all times. For instance, Jaydon Blue scored an 18-yard receiving touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 29 seconds left in the first half, only for Tre'Veyon Henderson to take a pass 75 yards on the first play of the ensuing drive to give the Buckeyes the lead again. Ohio State also took a 21-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter with a 13-play, 88-yard drive that took up nearly eight minutes of game time.
However, the true killing blow came with just over two minutes to go. As the Longhorns faced a fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line, Buckeyes pass rusher Jack Sawyer came in screaming off the edge for a strip-sack on Quinn Ewers, then proceeded to pick the ball up and run it back for an 83-yard touchdown to seal the game. It's a play that will live on in Buckeyes lore, but also in infamy for the Longhorns.
If there's any silver lining, the Longhorns didn't have to wait long for their chance at revenge.
No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State will kick off at 11 a.m. CT from Ohio Stadium in easily the most-anticipated game of Week 1, and the revenge factor is just the cherry on top.