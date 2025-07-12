Analyst Says Texas Longhorns RB Could Be One of Nation's Best
CJ Baxter will once again join Texas football in the backfield this upcoming season, after missing the 2024 season due to injury. Now paired with fellow Longhorn running back Tre Wisner, one Pro Football Focus analyst believes they will form a dangerous pairing.
"Tre Wisner and CJ Baxter form one of the best [running back] duos in the country," PFF's Max Chadwick said.
Outlook on a Texas Backfield With the Return of Baxter
Baxter will return to a prominent role with Texas after suffering an LCL and PCL injury in his knee before the start of last season, sidelining the former five-star for the year. In his stead, Jaydon Blue and Wisner carried the backfield, combining for a total of 1,794 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Blue has since moved on to the NFL after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys; meanwhile, Wisner will return to the Longhorns this season. With Baxter returning from injury, Longhorn fans may see Wisner taking a majority of snaps to start the year as Baxter once again adjusts to live play. Individually, Wisner accounted for 1,064 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in 2024.
Baxter, in his freshman season with Texas, began the season as the starter, running for 659 yards and five touchdowns. Baxter would not stay in the starter role long, with former Longhorn Jonathon Brooks coming alive for Texas and taking over the position.
Expected to be the clear starter last season, Baxter's injury threw a wrench in the running backs and Texas' plans. As a recruit, Baxter was listed as the No. 1 running back in the nation by 247Sports and a five-star prospect. Now looking to break out in his sophomore season in 2025, Texas is hoping for a deadly duo in him and Wisner.
Though they will be the main backs in Texas's offense, Wisner and Baxter are not the Longhorns' only rushing option. Texas also has sophomore Jerrick Gibson, who rushed for 377 yards and four touchdowns last season, and redshirt freshman Christian Clark, a former four-star recruit who also suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp in 2024.
The Texas backfield will be tested early in the season with a week one matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. In last season's loss to the Buckeyes, Texas running backs ran for a combined 76 yards and zero touchdowns. Wisner led the Longhorn backfield with 46 yards on 17 carries.
With week one quickly approaching against one of the best teams in the nation, the Texas backfield will be something to keep an eye on against the Buckeyes.