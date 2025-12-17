Texas Longhorns Should Take a Serious Look at This Elite ACC LB Transfer

After every season, there is plenty of roster turnover and attrition in this modern age of college football, and the Texas Longhorns are no strangers to that fact, especially this season, with a number of players having already decided to make their decision to move on from the program.

Whether the decisions pertain to the NFL Draft, like star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., or the transfer portal, like running back CJ Baxter, the Longhorns should be gearing up for several changes to their roster ahead of the 2026 season.

One of those decisions that will spring immediate action was linebacker Liona Lefau deciding to enter the transfer portal after three seasons in Austin. The Longhorns will have some departures from their linebacker room with Lefau, Hill Jr., and Trey Moore all leaving. Texas should be in the market for a linebacker out of the transfer portal, with one player already sticking out as a possible target.

Who is the Potential Linebacker Target?

Stanford Cardinal running back Cole Tabb (33) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That target is North Carolina's Khmori House, who decided to enter the transfer portal a few weeks ago. The linebacker was the Tar Heels' leading tackler this season with 81 tackles (45 solo), 2.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack, an interception, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble, earning an Honorable-Mention All-ACC selection.

This is not the first time the linebacker has made his way into the transfer portal, as he transferred to North Carolina from the Washington Huskies, where he spent his freshman year. As a freshman, House played in all 12 games for the Huskies, recording 35 tackles (19 solo), one tackle-for-loss, an interception, five pass deflections, and a forced fumble

Coming out of high school, House was a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 86 player at his position per 247 Sports and ranked as the No. 64 recruit from the state of California.

Why Going After House is Important

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As already mentioned, the Longhorns' linebacker room is set to take a big hit heading into the 2026 season, with Hill Jr. and Moore heading to the NFL Draft and Lefau heading into the transfer portal. The trio combined for 173 tackles this season for Texas.

Moving forward, the linebackers currently on the Longhorns roster are sophomore Ty'Anthony Smith, who now becomes the most experienced player in the room, and true freshmen Elijah Barnes and Jonathan Cunningham, both of whom did not play much this season.

While Texas is bringing in talented high school prospects in the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class, five-star Tyler Atkinson and four-star Kosi Okpala, the Longhorns should heavily consider bringing in an experienced and productive linebacker to help steer the ship, and House provides a great option.