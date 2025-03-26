Andrew Mukuba Says 'Versatility Speaks for Itself' at Texas Longhorns Pro Day
Andrew Mukuba transferred from Clemson to Texas in 2024 to play his senior year back home in Austin. In just one season with the Longhorns, Mukuba proved crucial to head coach Steve Sarkisian's roster.
This past season, he recorded 69 total tackles, one forced fumble, five interceptions and six pass breakups. Now, looking to move onto his professional career, Mukuba looks to prove he can play wherever he is needed.
In the NFL Combine, he earned a total score of 75, ranking fourth overall for safeties. With a 30 inch arm and nine inch hand, he won't let his size diminish his talent. Mukuba ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and 1.53-second 10-yard split.
"I feel like my versatility speaks for itself," Mukuba said when speaking to the media after Pro Day.
During Pro Day on Tuesday in Austin, Mukuba got to show that doing not only his safety duties, but going through some corner drills as well. In the combine, he stood out for his hard hitting.
"(Teams have) seen a lot of what they needed to see," Mukuba said. "I feel like I put a lot of good stuff on tape that they can see, I mean, I'm pretty sure everybody was aware what I can do."
Throughout his three years at Clemson, Mukuba recorded 149 tackles, 4.5 for loss, one sack, 20 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 35 games, 31 starts. But despite success in South Carolina, he wanted more. At Texas, Mukuba became a leader.
"I feel like I (gave) everything," he said. "What I promised myself to do, I feel like I came here and did that."
Coming back home three months after the end of the season, he felt like he was at a family reunion as 20 of his former teammates joined him in the journey to impress NFL scouts. On top of that, he thinks the talented Texas group can break draft records.
Mukuba met with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers in Austin, and will know his draft fate on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.