Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Shares Update on Andrew Mukuba Injury
The bye week could not have come at a better time for the Texas Longhorns.
Not only have they faced two taxing games in a row vs. Georgia and Vanderbilt, but have also been bit by the injury bug as of late.
One of the more significant players that was affected by that was starting safety Andrew Mukuba, who injured his left knee in the loss to the Bulldogs. As a result, Mukuba missed the rest of that game and was unable to go vs. Vanderbilt a week later.
However, according to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Mukuba seems to be making strides in his way back from the setback.
“He’s on the mend. I think he’s making good progress,” Sarkisian said during the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday. “Probably be a better answer next week as we get back into game week mode.”
Before the injury, Mukuba was having a tremendous year for the Longhorns, hauling in two interceptions and making 25 total tackles from his safety spot.
Fortunately, the Longhorns were able to minimize his absence last week vs. Vanderbilt with stellar play from Michael Taaffe and Jelani McDonald.
That said, they will hope to have him back after the bye week, as the Longhorns prepare to host the Florida Gators in Austin on Nov. 9.
