Another Texas Longhorns CB Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns are busy looking to add new faces to the roster for the 2026 with the transfer portal now officially open.

But while doing so, more Texas players continue to exit via the portal following the Citrus Bowl win over the Michigan Wolverines.

Texas is losing another member of its secondary, as true freshman cornerback Caleb Chester announced on social media Friday that he is entering the portal after just one season in Austin.

Caleb Chester's Message to Texas Fans

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Chester joins Santana Wilson as the latest Longhorns cornerback to enter the portal.

The Longhorns have also lost cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau to the NFL Draft.

A 2025 three-star recruit out of Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX), Chester appeared in just two games this season, seeing action against Sam Houston and UTEP. He posted one tackle in the win over UTEP on Sept. 13.

He released a message to both fans and the program on social media.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for the opportunity to play football at the University of Texas. I'm incredibly grateful for the path he has set before me," Chester wrote.

"These past few days have been some of the most challenging days of my life. To my parents and family, thank you for your constant love, support, and belief in me. To the alumni and fans, your love and support over the last year has meant everything," Chester continued.

"Getting to play in front of y'all at DKR was truly a dream come true. To my coaches and the entire staff, thank you for your unwavering support, preparation, development, and mentorship on and off the field. Most importantly, to my teammates, my brothers, thank you. After much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left."

Texas Longhorns helmet on the sideline during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Chester was the first defensive back commitment for Texas in the 2025 cycle. At the time of his announcement, he was the fourth pledge on the defensive side of the ball for the Longhorns, joining players like edge rusher Lance Jackson, and linebacker Elijah Barnes.

Chester told 247Sports that former Texas secondary coach Terry Joseph played a big part in his decision to commit to the Longhorns.

"Coach Joseph, I like him a lot," Chester told 247Sports after his visit. "He's a real standup guy and I talk to him on a frequent basis about things like sports, life stuff, family stuff, just everything. I got a real good relationship with him."

However, with Joseph departing for the New Orleans Saints prior to the 2025 season, Chester lost his position coach. Now, he's looking for a new home as well.