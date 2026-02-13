Latest Cam Coleman Update Should Excite Texas Longhorns Fans

The Texas Longhorns are entering a quiet part of their offseason, as the dust has settled after some major transfer portal additions.

Texas made multiple changes to its roster, highlighted by landing Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman from the portal following a competitive recruitment.

Fans are now awaiting Coleman to make his Texas debut in two months during the Orange-White Spring Game on April 18. Though the game will mark more of an unofficial team debut for Coleman, recent reports are indicating that he's already showing some major dedication headed into what is likely his only season at Texas.

Texas WR Cam Coleman Already Impressing Coaching Staff

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods, Coleman has already started to dive deep into Steve Sarkisian's offensive playbook even with the season opener against Texas State about six months away.

"What’s impressed coaches most is how quickly he’s immersed himself in Steve Sarkisian’s playbook," Richardson said.

Though many fans might see this as an obvious first step for Coleman, the fact that he's not wasting any time with getting ready for the season speaks volumes about what to expect from him this fall.

It didn't take long for Coleman to get his feet wet on the Forty Acres after signing with Texas. He has already been getting acclimated to his new life in Austin by hitting the field with the team during winter workouts, as this marks the first step for what the Longhorns hope is a championship-winning run next season.

Once spring practice begins on March 9, per Horns247, the team will truly begin to dive deeper into the playbook while also figuring out what the depth chart might look like for the fall.

While a majority of these practices will be closed off, the team has allowed media to view at least one session in 15-minute windows in years past, meaning fans will be able to get their first look at Coleman and the rest of the new additions getting some key reps in.

Of course, all eyes will be on Coleman's connection with Arch Manning during passing drills. The pair will have some time to get used to each other before really letting loose during the spring game in front of the home crowd. Expect the highlights to be plentiful when this happens.

Don't be surprised if more good news surrounding Coleman continues to surface as the spring game gets closer.