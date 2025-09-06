Another Texas Longhorns WR Suffers Injury
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are dealing with another injury to their wide receiving corps during non-conference play.
Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. exited with an injury in the third quarter of Saturday's home opener against San Jose State and went back to the locker room. It's unclear what exactly the injury was, but it appeared to be an upper-body injury, evident by the lack of a limp and the way he was being helped off the field by running back CJ Baxter.
Texas is already without Stanford transfer wideout Emmett Mosley V, who has missed the first two games of non-conference play.
What This Means for Texas Longhorns WR Room
Last season, Moore Jr. had 39 catches for 456 yards and seven touchdowns.
However, if he misses time, the Longhorns could now have to lean more heavily on Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone, the latter of whom scored the first three touchdowns of the season for Texas.
Texas could also need more from the freshmen receivers, including Daylan McCutcheon, Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench.
Moore Jr. clearly means a lot to this locker room. Look no further than the comments Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had for Moore Jr. last season when he called him the leader of a receiving corps that also featured Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, Ryan Wingo and Silas Bolden.
"There's no question. I would say he's the leader of the receiver room," Sarkisian said of Moore Jr. last season. "As Coach [Chris] Jackson calls him, the captain of the receiver room. And every room's got that guy. But again, DeAndre, to his credit, all he did was try to emulate Jordan Whittington, and literally was in that guy's back pocket everywhere he went. Studied his mannerisms, studied how well he learned the offense, what he did from a recovery standpoint to get his body back, week in and week out, the versatility, from position, flexibility, the special teams work, he does all that, and it's paid off.
During the offseason, Moore Jr. made his expectations for the season clear.
"First and foremost, I want to win a natty," Moore said. "I think we've got to the doorstep two years in a row, two too many for my liking. I want to win a national championship. We [fell] short at the SEC Championship. I want to win the SEC Championship."
"I want the Texas touchdown record. I want at least 1,200 yards, and I want the Biletnikoff (Award)," Moore said.