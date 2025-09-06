Texas Longhorns vs. San Jose State Live In-Game Updates
Coming off a disappointing season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Texas Longhorns are ready to set their season back on track.
Their first attempt to do that will come on Saturday morning, when they welcome the San Jose State Spartans to Austin at 11 am.
Steve Sarkisian and the Horns enter the matchup as 36.5-point favorites over Ken Niumatalolo's Spartans, and are widely expected to overmatch San Jose State early and often.
As such, any normal team could theoretically be in danger over overlooking their opponent. But Sarkisian and the Horns are eager to prove themselves.
“I’ve been doing this long enough to know that human nature is human nature, and we can get caught in that trap,” he said. “And so sometimes, you coach them harder. Sometimes, you point out the slightest of details that could be off to make sure that the screws are tightened up really tight and that we’re ready to play.”
San Jose State Challenge
The Spartans are also set to provide quite the challenge, particularly offensively, where they totalled over 300 yards through the air in their season opener.
San Jose is led on the field by quarterback Walker Eget, who completed 24 of 43 attempted passes for 308 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the season opener.
The Spartans' biggest playmaker on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage was wide receiver Danny Scudero, who reeled in nine receptions for 189 yards and one touchdown.
As for the defensive side, it seemed like every player at Central Michigan was being tackled by linebacker Jordan Pollard, who recorded 15 total tackles last Friday.
The Longhorns are the lone SEC team that the Spartans are expected to face in the 2025 season, and here is how you can tune in to the matchup between the two teams as the action unfolds this Saturday.
How to Watch No. 7 Texas vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025
- Game Time: 11 a.m. CT
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX
- TV: ABC
- Listen: Longhorn Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. San Jose State Betting Odds Via ESPN Bet
- Spread: Texas -36.5 (-110), San Jose State +36.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 47.5 (O EVEN, U -120)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER