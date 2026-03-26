Anthony Hill Jr. is Growing His Relationship with One NFL Coach

The night before the Texas Longhorns’ annual Pro Day on March 24, former Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. had smothered chicken and caesar salad for dinner.

This might not seem like an especially interesting detail to those interested in his NFL journey, but the fact that his dinner companion was Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer might.

Schottenheimer is one of several coaches interested in Hill, and he used Pro Day as an opportunity to grow his relationship with the former collegiate standout.

Dallas Cowboys demonstrate interest in Texas star

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (6) runs the ball as Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Hill left high school as a five-star recruit, choosing Texas over more than 30 other schools. He made an immediate impact on the Forty Acres, earning co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-American honors for his efforts during his first season.

His continued growth into a leadership position within Texas’ defense has made him a high prospect in this class, and the Cowboys seem to have noticed. Hill revealed at Pro Day that the idea of playing in Dallas is enticing.

“I’m a Dallas kid, so it’d be nice to play for the Cowboys,” Hill said. “(I) wouldn’t have to go too far– it’s like 30 minutes down the road, so it’d be nice.”

Schottenheimer and Cowboys scouts were in attendance at Pro Day to watch all 16 participating Longhorns, looking to take a closer look at potential draftees. Just a three-hour drive on Interstate 35 away, they have an advantage when it comes to being able to get coaches and scouts to Austin in higher numbers.

That being said, teams around the country sent personnel to the Forty Acres for the day, and Hill made it clear that he is excited about the NFL Draft process generally. He made this clear when asked about the possibility of playing in Dallas with Texas teammate defensive back Malik Muhammad.

“This process is so, so unique– you don’t really think about a lot of this stuff,” he said. “(I’m) just hoping to get on a team and just go compete. I haven’t really thought about teaming up with anybody. That’s the way we are– trying to find our own path, do our own stuff. So hopefully it happens, but we haven’t really talked about it too much.”

The 2026 NFL Draft is just under a month away, meaning that Hill will soon have more information about what’s in store for the future. A projected first or second round pick, curiosity will likely continue growing externally as he navigates this process.

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