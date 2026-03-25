The Biggest Standouts From Texas Longhorns Pro Day

The NFL Draft is only a month away, meaning Texas Longhorns who hope to hear their name called in late April have few chances left to impress scouts.

They got one of their biggest opportunities to do so today at Texas' annual pro day. Players looking to get drafted got to perform drills in front of Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan, Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and scouts from all 32 NFL franchises.

Here is who made the most of that shot.

Matthew Caldwell - Quarterback

Texas Longhorns quarterback Matthew Caldwell runs for a long gain after keeping the ball during the second half against the Sam Houston Bearkats | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Matthew Caldwell backed up Arch Manning last season after transferring from the Troy Trojans.

While he was not asked to do much for the Longhorns this season, he came up big when they needed him.

From ripping off a 50-yard run against Sam Houston State to throwing the go-ahead touchdown pass in overtime against Mississippi State, Caldwell stepped up consistently when called upon this season.

Still, Caldwell was working with an exceedingly small sample size to show teams ahead of this year's draft, so this pro day was his best chance to show his skills.

He began with some solid testing numbers, including a 34-inch vertical jump. While that number would not have blown away the Combine, it proves that the former FCS quarterback has the requisite athleticism to play at the next level.

Texas QB Matthew “Ice” Caldwell receiving the loudest cheer so far with a 34-inch vertical at Pro Day.



Set to throw later as well. pic.twitter.com/Pkt0ZXpxbO — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 24, 2026

He then got to show off his arm in field drills. While he had some inconsistencies in his deep balls, the football was flying out of his hand on short and intermediate routes, and each throw was on the money.

His long shots might have been completed if he were throwing to traditional receivers, however Caldwell did not have that luxury.

"I think the receivers did great," Caldwell said. "Michael Taaffe stepped up for me."

Yes, safety Michael Taaffe was running routes for Caldwell. He actually looked pretty decent, however a real receiver may have faired better tracking some of the deep shots.

Still, Caldwell put himself on some radars with his performance today.

Jaylon Guilbeau - Cornerback

Jaylon Guilbeau is an interesting defensive back who will likely have to play in the slot and on special teams in the NFL.

While he has always been a willing tackler, he has never been a super effective one, partially because of his smaller frame.

Guilbeau gave scouts a reason to think he could improve in that area today as he put up 15 reps on the bench press with ease.

He also looked fast in the on-field drills, which was not something he always showed on tape.

Guilbeau, whose young daughter was in attendance, had plenty of reason to show out today and he did just that.

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