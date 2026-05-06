Ranking the Landing Spot for Each Texas Longhorn Drafted This Year

The Texas Longhorns had six players selected in this year's NFL Draft, meaning head coach Steve Sarkisian has now sent 34 players to the league in his tenure.

While all of those players have been talented, many of them have not panned out, often because of the situations they were drafted into.

With that in mind, here are the Longhorns selected in 2026 ranked by how conducive the team that drafted them is to their success.

No. 1: Anthony Hill Jr., Linebacker - Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans second round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr. was drafted in the second round by the Tennessee Titans and will likely slot in as the starting middle linebacker for new head coach Robert Saleh's 4-3 quarters-coverage defense right away.

Saleh's defense requires its MIKEs to be rangy field generals, a role Hill is well-equipped to fill. He will be asked to do a more pass-coverage than he was at Texas, but will largely be fulfilling the same role he has for the past three seasons.

With little competition for his spot, an opportunity to learn under a proven defensive mind like Saleh and the ability to play a role that is extremely similar to what he did in college, Hill is being handed a golden opportunity to develop into a star in the NFL. That is, if he can stomach the losing the Titans will likely experience.

No. 2: Trey Moore, Linebacker - Miami Dolphins

Trey Moore was selected with the 30th pick of the fourth round by the Miami Dolphins, the first of three Longhorns the team would take. He joins a somewhat crowded group of interesting front-seven players under new head coach Jeff Hafley.

In spite of the competition, Moore likely ended up in one of the best spots he could have, on account of Hafley's sim-pressure scheme which will make the most of Moore's 'tweener' edge rusher/linebacker skill set. The Dolphins will likely employ Moore in pass-rushing packages on passing downs which will get him on the field early instead of him having to languish at the bottom of a depth chart while developing his off-ball linebacker skills.

No. 3: Malik Muhammad, Cornerback - Chicago Bears

Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Malik Muhammad was made the 24th pick of the fourth round by the Chicago Bears, joining Dennis Allen's man-coverage scheme as the third cornerback behind Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson.

Allen's defensive tendencies are in sharp contrast with former Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkoski's, meaning Muhammad will be in uncharted waters in 2026. Fortunately, man coverage-ability is mostly about physical toolkit.

Muhammad flashed one-on-one skills in Austin but was not asked to use them routinely. So while there may be early hiccups, he should catch on quickly, especially since he will be coming off of the bench to start his career.

No. 4: DJ Campbell, Guard - Miami Dolphins

DJ Campbell was selected the 19th pick of the sixth round by the Dolphins, adding depth to a surprisingly proven interior offensive line. Unfortunately, he represents the first mismatch, scheme-wise, on this list.

New offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has traditionally used a strict wide-zone rushing attack, a scheme which does not make the most of Campbell's natural power and instead accentuates his lower body's lack of movement and flexibility.

This means that Campbell will likely be relegated to a reserve role, unless Slowik has plans to radically change his scheme or can unlock something unseen before in Campbell.

No. 5: Michael Taaffe, Safety - Miami Dolphins

Michael Taaffe was drafted by the Dolphins with the 18th pick of the fifth round and unlike Moore, seems to be the opposite of what Hafley usually looks for from his defenders.

Hafley's scheme uses a large variety of disguised coverages and complex zone defenses and while Taaffe was asked to do some of those things by Kwiatkoski, his lack of speed and athleticism leaves doubt to his ability to do them in the NFL. Still, Taaffe was selected by Hafley for a reason, so there must be some plan for his usage.

No. 6: Jack Endries, Tight End - Cincinnati Bengals

Jack Endries was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the fifth pick of the seventh round. Naturally, he finds himself at the back of the Bengals' tight end rotation, which while not overflowing with talent does go four-deep with veteran options.

While the Bengals offense largely goes as Joe Burrow does and Endries is a quarterback's dream of a pass-catcher, he will have very limited opportunities to get on the field as Cincinnati uses three-tight end sets at one of the lowest clips in the league.

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