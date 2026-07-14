Arch Manning Among 3 Texas Players Set to Attend SEC Media Days

The Texas Longhorns are entering one of the biggest seasons in program history this fall, and for good reason.

Texas has arguably one of the most talented rosters in the country and are looking to win a national title, but before September arrives, it's time to talk ball in July.

The team announced that quarterback Arch Manning, offensive tackle Trevor Goosby and edge rusher Colin Simmons will be joining head coach Steve Sarkisian as the three representatives for the Longhorns in Tampa at SEC Football Media Days.

Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning was the star of last year's SEC Media Days, and fans can expect a large spotlight on him once again this time around.

The hype around Manning no doubt remains strong, though it will be hard to top the massive amount of attention he got during last year's event. Images of numerous media members crowding around Manning's podium went viral, and the same could happen this time around.

For those that have watched Manning's interviews in the past, expect his media appearance in Tampa to be filled with typical, cliche answers. He's made it clear he won't provide anyone with headline-grabbing quotes, and it's understandable why.

Colin Simmons

Simmons has been no stranger to delivering some no-filter quotes when talking about Texas football's biggest rivals. He's 4-0 in his career against Texas A&M and Oklahoma, and will be looking to stay undefeated during the 2026 season.

Simmons will doubt be asked about these two teams during SEC Media Days. Even though he might choose to take the high road when talking about Texas' rivals, expect the confidence in himself and his teammates to be apparent.

However, Simmons might be saving some of the trash talk for later in the season when Texas faces Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Trevor Goosby

Goosby entered last season already seen as one of the best offensive tackles in the country. So when he announced a return to Texas this offseason, the Longhorns received a massive boost to their national title hopes.

Goosby has been a fan favorite in Austin since he had to step in for an injured Kelvin Banks during the first-ever SEC meeting between Texas and Texas A&M to close out the 2024 regular season. He's found his voice in the process, and is no doubt one of the team's leaders entering the fall.

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