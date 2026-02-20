Arch Manning Among 5 Texas Longhorns Make the ‘Too-Early’ All-American List

The Longhorns were the story of the college football season last year, starting off as the preseason number one team in the country and being led by quarterback Arch Manning, who entered with even higher expectations than the team did.

After not hitting those goals, the Longhorns have reloaded their roster, dipping into the transfer portal and landing elite talent who will aid in their quest to bring a National Championship back to Austin for the first time in over 20 years.

With the added talent they got, and another year of experience added, the Texas Longhorns had five players make ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' All-American team. Manning headlines the list, but he is also joined by Cam Coleman, Trevor Goosby, Colin Simmons, and Rasheem Biles.

Offense Selections

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Manning is the headliner of the group, and after what many considered a "down year" for the Longhorns signal-caller, he positions himself to take the leap many expected from him in 2025. After posting 3,163 passing yards and 399 yards on the ground, ESPN placed him above other returning quarterbacks Julian Sayin (Ohio state), and Dante Moore (Oregon), giving a nice vote of confidence to the Longhorns QB1.

Also making the list includes Cam Coleman, the number-one-ranked transfer portal receiver, and the expected favorite target for Manning in 2026. Coleman was one of the most sought-after guys of the cycle, thanks in part to his dynamic big-play ability. He posted 708 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions for the Auburn Tigers last season and beat out Danny Scudero (Colorado). and Duce Robinson (Florida State) to make the list.

The final offensive player to make the list for the Longhorns was left tackle Trevor Goosby, the protector of Manning's blindside. After earning some NFL Draft buzz, the 6-foot-7, 312-pound offensive tackle opted to return back to the Forty Acres to earn more experience after playing in just 15 games the past two seasons. He beat out Cayden Green (Missouri) and Jacarrius Peak (South Carolina) for a spot on the list.

Defensive Duo

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns had two players make the 'way-too-early' list on defense, including Colin Simmons, who has become a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. It was another electric year for the Longhorns edge defender, as he finished fifth in the nation in sacks with 12, eight more than any other player on the team. Simmons beat out Clev Lubin (Louisville) and Damon Wilson II (Miami) for the spot.

The final Longhorn to make the list is another new addition through the transfer portal, Rasheem Biles. Ranked as one of the top transfer linebackers, Biles will be commanding a defense filled with star talent, and after a year where he finished with 100 tackles for the Pittsburgh Panthers, he could finish with an even better stat line. Biles beat out Suntarine Perkins (Ole Miss) and Isaiah Jones (Indiana) to be the fifth Longhorn added.

It will be another season filled with expectations, but with a roster riddled with talent, including five "way-too-early" All-Americans, the talent is there to achieve their goals.