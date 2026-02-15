Texas Longhorns Linebacker Ranked As Top Rated Transfer Linebacker

The Texas Longhorns failed to meet their goals from the 2025 season, and after beginning the year as the pre-season number one team, to missing the College Football Playoff entirely, they knew they needed to revamp their roster ahead of 2026.

When entering the transfer portal phase of the off-season, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff knew they would have to find a talented linebacker to replace the production of Anthony Hill Jr., a projected first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Now they have, adding the Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles from the transfer portal, who ranks as the number five rated linebackers in the country that transferred according to PFF.

Adding Production

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) tackles during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Replacing Hill wasn't going to be easy for the Longhorns. He was a three-year linebacker who was a dominant force over the middle and the captain of the defense. Now with him gone for the NFL, and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp taking over the play-calling, the Longhorns needed to fill the void that was left.

Biles, who had the best year of his career with the Panthers, seemed like the perfect fit for the Longhorns. A versatile linebacker who can defend the pass, but can also come downhill to plug a gap in run defense, it was a perfect match for the Longhorns and Biles.

Highest Graded Transfer Linebackers this Off-Season🔥 pic.twitter.com/3YYZDfK53w — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 14, 2026

Over the past two seasons with the Panthers, Biles has a 90.2 defensive grade according to PFF, which ranks him third in the country going into the 2026 season. With a 90.2 grade as a pass rusher, he can be volatile on defensive plays, pairing well with the Longhorns defensive line that causes nightmares to opposing quarterbacks.

Biles isn't a one trick pony either though, ranking ninth in the country over the last two seasons with a run defense grade of 88.3, and 10th in the country among linebackers with a pass coverage grade of 86.0 with the Panthers.

New Texas LB Rasheem Biles | Past Two Seasons:



🤘 90.2 PFF Grade (3rd)

🤘 88.3 Run Defense Grade (9th)

🤘 90.3 Pass Rush Grade (2nd)

🤘 86.0 Coverage Grade (10th)@TexasFootball https://t.co/CnlnaAFxlq pic.twitter.com/lNvAQglj3K — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 14, 2026

For the Longhorns, a new season brings new expectations and new faces, and, more importantly for 2026, will bring a new captain of the defense. Biles has the numbers to back up his talents, and now entering a defense that is loaded with star players and a new defensive coordinator, he could be in for an even better season than he had last year with the Panthers, where he finished with 39 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. The talent is there; now it's just about adapting to a new system.

