What Arch Manning's New Backup QB Brings to Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns brought in a new signal-caller following the end of spring ball with the transfer portal addition of Troy quarterback Matthew Caldwell.
Caldwell joins an inexperienced quarterback room that's led of course by Arch Manning along with sophomore Trey Owens and true freshman KJ Lacey. In his only season with Troy, Caldwell completed 141 of 223 passes for 1,608 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Here's three things he could bring to the table next season:
Experience
Texas will mark the fourth stop the Auburn, AL. native has made in his college career after one year at Jacksonville State and two at Gardner-Webb.
Caldwell doesn't have the in-game experience that most senior quarterbacks usually do but he's been at multiple programs and has learned the routine that's necessary to be a Division I signal-caller. With Manning as the starter, Caldwell can then help Owens and Lacey learn the ropes from the sidelines while also being ready to jump in at a moments notice.
Caldwell started the final five games of the season for Troy and six total, including on the road against Iowa in September. He finished that game 14 of 21 passing for 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 38-21 loss.
Flashes of dual-threat potential
Caldwell didn't play consistenty enough prior to arriving to Troy but once with the Trojans, he showed some solid running ability that led to some red zone scores. Caldwell's five rushing touchdowns this past season were the most by a Troy quarterback since the 2017 campaign.
It's unlikly Caldwell will break off a 67-yard touchdown run like Manning did last season but he can find his way into the end zone on the goal line if necessary. Four of his five rushing touchdowns in 2024 came from within two yards or less.
Deep-ball ability
In his first start of the season on the road against Iowa, Caldwell connected with receiver Devonte Ross for a 63-yard touchdown through the air in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
Though he had a few interceptions on long passes down the field, Caldwell showed some potential as a deep-ball thrower. Even though he wouldn't necessarily have the green light to let it rip on a first read, the Texas coaching staff can feel comfortable knowing he can get the ball deep if needed.