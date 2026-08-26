Arch Manning's Final 7 Games Last Season Could Be a Sign of What's Coming

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning entered the 2025 season with mountain-high expectations he never asked for.

As a first-year starter, he was expected to become one of the best quarterbacks in college football, but following a rough game against Ohio State, many analysts rushed to doubt Manning's abilities. Steve Sarkisian spoke about the unwanted pressure Manning received.

"You know, Arch Manning a year ago wasn't on social media or on television saying I'm going to be the first pick of the draft," Sarkisian said at SEC Media Days. "He wasn't on television saying I'm going to win the Heisman trophy. All he did was work really hard. All he did was try to be the best teammate he can be."

People seemingly forgot Manning turned in a solid second half of the season. He became comfortable in the Texas offense. Now, the Longhorns have a baseline to build off of.

Building Off Last Season's Momentum

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass. Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over his final seven games, Manning threw 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. His pocket awareness improved, and he was much more decisive with the football. That's the version Texas fans are hoping for this season.

This offseason, Sarkisian sought out some of the best offensive playmakers in the transfer portal. Cam Coleman, Raleek Brown, and Hollywood Smothers are just some of the exciting talent coming to Austin. Sarkisian says that Manning has developed chemistry with everyone during fall camp.

"Well, he's had a great camp man. I'm pumped about it," Sarkisian said. "You know, I think his rapport with Ryan [Wingo] and Cam [Coleman] and Emmett [Mosley] is really high. I think his rapport with the running backs is really high...I'm excited for him. I think he's going to play really well. We've got two more weeks to continue to sharpen up but I'm very excited for where he's at."

Now, Manning has to bring that same rapport on the field. The attention and expectations will never escape him. It comes with the territory of being the quarterback for the University of Texas, and the last name only heightens that attention. But he has an opportunity to silence the doubters and live up to his potential.

The Longhorns have given Manning the tools to succeed. The late-season results suggest that he's ready to take the next step and become one of the best players in college football. At the end of the day, if Texas is winning games, that's all that matters.

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