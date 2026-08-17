Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman Give Texas a Glimpse of How Dangerous They Can Be

Many football programs wish they had an elite wide receiver to take pressure off the quarterback. The Texas Longhorns have two.

Securing former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman was one of the biggest wins of Texas' busy offseason. He was the highest-rated wideout in the transfer portal. That would've been sufficient on its own.

But the Longhorns also have Ryan Wingo back in the mix. As a sophomore, Wingo led the team in catches (54), receiving yards (834), and touchdowns (7). Fans have patiently waited for the duo to take the field, and their patience has been rewarded in fall camp.

Coleman and Wingo Making Plays Early On

Wide receiver Cam Coleman. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coleman went viral on social media after he made a sensational one-handed catch during fall camp. The throw was behind him, but Coleman stuck out his left hand in mid-air and came down with the catch.

The catch radius is insane



Cam Coleman 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yyKGbWetBP — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 8, 2026

It's an early example of Coleman's capabilities. He'll receive extra attention from secondaries this season. They'll likely stick a safety on his side of the field to prevent the big play, but that doesn't mean he can't have a great year. With improved quarterback play and a versatile offense, Coleman should thrive in this system.

Wingo has made highlight plays of his own. He scored a long touchdown in the Longhorns' first fall camp scrimmage. The addition of Coleman will make life easier for Wingo. He can line up anywhere on the field, and defenses will constantly have to worry about where he is. If Wingo can cut down on his drops, the ceiling is very high for the junior wideout.

Imagine having to deal with a 6'3" wide receiver like Coleman, and then a dynamic player like Wingo is creating mismatches. This pairing creates a consistent advantage every single week.

What is the Ceiling of This Texas Offense?

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It may only be the early stages of the college football season, but Wingo and Coleman are showcasing how they can improve the offense. Last season was an up-and-down year, but Steve Sarkisian brought in players to stabilize things.

Whether it's Coleman, Sterling Berkhalter, Raleek Brown, or Hollywood Smothers, the Longhorns got some major reinforcements through the transfer portal. If Arch Manning rises to the occasion, this offense could be one of the best in the country.

Teams need big-time playmakers who can change the outcome of a game. Coleman and Wingo are a small percentage of talent that makes life easier for the quarterback. It's easy to see the vision Sarkisian had when he brought in Coleman to Texas.

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