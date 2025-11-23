Arch Manning's Historic Day Leads Texas Longhorns to Win vs. Arkansas
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns no longer control their own destiny to the College Football Playoff, but they've taken one positive step forward from being officially eliminated before the final game of the regular season.
No. 17 Texas blew out the Arkansas Razorbacks in an offensive shootout in Austin on Saturday, as Arch Manning finished with six total touchdowns -- which included a rushing and receiving score -- in the 52-37 win.
The performance marked program history for Manning, who became the first player in Longhorns history to throw, run for and catch a touchdown in a single game.
Arch Manning's Career Day
Manning went 18 of 30 passing for a career-high 389 yards, four touchdowns and no picks along with the rushing and receiving touchdown.
"He is playing at a high level, and he's playing at a high level at the right time," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said.
There was no shortage of scoring in this one. Texas had seven touchdowns in the win, including the first defensive score of the season on a 52-yard fumble recovery for a touhdown by linebacker Liona Lefau.
But it was the offense that was the story for Texas.
Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. finished with three catches for 74 yards and three touchdowns while Livingstone had two grabs for 104 yards and a score. Emmett Mosley V added four catches for 81 yards of his own.
The Texas defense gave up some explosive plays to an Arkansas offense that's been one of the best in the SEC this season, but did just enough in the win.
Sarkisian said after the game that the team has battled through some resiliency this season and have proven their toughness in the process.
"I don't know if we're a perfect team,I don't know if there is a perfect team out there, but what I do know is these guys have some really cool ingredients about them, and their resiliency, their grit, their toughness, their togetherness, their connectivity, is really powerful," Sarkisian said.
The Longhorns will now shift their attention to the Texas A&M Aggies in the regular season finale.