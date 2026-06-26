Arch Manning is Already Sharing Knowledge With The Next Generation of Mannings

The Texas Longhorns are preparing for what could be one of the most memorable seasons in the program's history. One of the biggest reasons the Longhorns are coming in with so many expectations this season is due to starting quarterback Arch Manning.

Before he even took a snap at the collegiate level, the pressure was on Manning. One could argue that Manning's expectations before taking the field rivaled the same spotlight that LeBron James had while he was playing high school basketball.

Manning understands the scrutiny that comes with such a legendary name. When you follow three legendary quarterbacks from your own family, it may be shoes that will never be filled. Not that they're supposed to be. Recently, at the Manning Passing Academy, Arch was asked if he is the one giving advice in the family now, given that Peyton Manning's son, Marshall Manning, is beginning his high school football journey.

Arch Manning "Excited" to See Growth of Marshall Manning

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Here's what the Longhorns quarterback had to say about that when asked if he gives advice to the younger Manning by CJ Vogel of On Texas Football:

"Yeah, I actually had Marshall in one of my drills today. I'm going to get with him this afternoon and talk through some things, but I'm excited to see what he does," Manning explained.

Arch Manning talking about going from receiving advice from Peyton, Eli and Archie, to now giving advice to rising 9th grader Marshall Manning.



OTF: https://t.co/Aj97EVnCEM pic.twitter.com/8ClstFa3v3 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) June 26, 2026

The pressure Arch has felt throughout his entire college career has been a lot. But it may not be more than what Marshall feels if he continues to pursue football and becomes a national talent on the recruiting trail.

Being a quarterback with the last name Manning already puts a target on your back. Being a quarterback who is the son of one of the greatest ever to play the game makes that target 100 times larger. The pressure will be on the younger Manning, but a good thing for him is that this family seems to be beyond supportive for whatever any of them are going through.

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Former Denver Broncos player Peyton Manning with his son Marshall before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It's clear football is in the blood of Peyton's son, and while a college decision is way down the road, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian could really show that another Manning would be the perfect fit in Austin.

All jokes aside, the media could learn something from how they treated Arch and treat Marshall in a completely different way. Will the national media listen to that advice? Chances are probably very low on that one.

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