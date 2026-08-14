Arch Manning Showed Whole Different Side of Himself During Recent Texas Practice

Arch Manning typically keeps things simple when he's in front of the mic.

Whether it's directing praise away from himself and toward his teammates or giving typical "coach-speak" answers, the Texas Longhorns star quarterback always keeps it professional and straight to the point. Not much fluff.

But the practice field tells a different story, and reveals a whole new Manning that Texas fans have grown to know and love. Now, the rest of the country is getting a chance to see it as well before the 2026 season kicks off.

Arch Manning Delivers Viral Moments While Mic'd Up at Practice

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field for warm ups before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manning was mic'd up for a recent Texas practice during fall camp, and as expected, it delivered.

The clip from the Texas football media team featured some more impressive catches from Cam Coleman, a pumped-up Steve Sarkisian and the introduction of Manning's new favorite catchphrase.

"Butter!" Manning said with joy multiple times while throwing with his receivers.

One of his deep throws even earned a NSFW celebration from Sarkisian.

"Great throw man, that's a f****** throw, I'll take that," Sarkisian exclaimed.

Take a look:

We got Arch Manning on the mic 🤘



🎙️ @ArchManning pic.twitter.com/nk8XgHXePs — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 14, 2026

But most importantly, Manning's competitive spirit was on full display.

His fieriness showed up at times last season but it's clear he's heading into the 2026 campaign a bit more relaxed after shouldering massive expectations last fall.

Look no further for proof than the way he's been talking trash in practice.

Arch Manning's Infectious Energy is Rubbing Off on Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. ges | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian summed up Manning’s presence at practice perfectly while speaking to the media recently.

"Arch loves football. He loves to practice," Sarkisian said. "He loves to work, and it's funny because Arch probably talks a little more s*** than people give him credit for outside of our building. So in practice, there's a good amount of banter that goes on, and now Arch has more confidence. He gives a little more of that banter. He gives a little more of that banter back. He and Colin (Simmons) were getting into it today about a screenplay, and it was all out of fun. It's not nothing out of like negative. It's out of fun."

"But as you can see, they're loving practice, they're loving the practice. And I think that starts when your quarterback loves practice, when he's having fun being out there. You can feel those guys responding that way."

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