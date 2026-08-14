Arch Manning Showed Whole Different Side of Himself During Recent Texas Practice
In this story:
Arch Manning typically keeps things simple when he's in front of the mic.
Whether it's directing praise away from himself and toward his teammates or giving typical "coach-speak" answers, the Texas Longhorns star quarterback always keeps it professional and straight to the point. Not much fluff.
But the practice field tells a different story, and reveals a whole new Manning that Texas fans have grown to know and love. Now, the rest of the country is getting a chance to see it as well before the 2026 season kicks off.
Arch Manning Delivers Viral Moments While Mic'd Up at Practice
Manning was mic'd up for a recent Texas practice during fall camp, and as expected, it delivered.
The clip from the Texas football media team featured some more impressive catches from Cam Coleman, a pumped-up Steve Sarkisian and the introduction of Manning's new favorite catchphrase.
"Butter!" Manning said with joy multiple times while throwing with his receivers.
One of his deep throws even earned a NSFW celebration from Sarkisian.
"Great throw man, that's a f****** throw, I'll take that," Sarkisian exclaimed.
Take a look:
But most importantly, Manning's competitive spirit was on full display.
His fieriness showed up at times last season but it's clear he's heading into the 2026 campaign a bit more relaxed after shouldering massive expectations last fall.
Look no further for proof than the way he's been talking trash in practice.
Arch Manning's Infectious Energy is Rubbing Off on Texas
Sarkisian summed up Manning’s presence at practice perfectly while speaking to the media recently.
"Arch loves football. He loves to practice," Sarkisian said. "He loves to work, and it's funny because Arch probably talks a little more s*** than people give him credit for outside of our building. So in practice, there's a good amount of banter that goes on, and now Arch has more confidence. He gives a little more of that banter. He gives a little more of that banter back. He and Colin (Simmons) were getting into it today about a screenplay, and it was all out of fun. It's not nothing out of like negative. It's out of fun."
"But as you can see, they're loving practice, they're loving the practice. And I think that starts when your quarterback loves practice, when he's having fun being out there. You can feel those guys responding that way."
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7