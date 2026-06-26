Texas Longhorns Offer 2028 5-Star Cornerback

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for what should be another special season for the football program.

The lights are going to be bright once again, and the Longhorns have the talent to silence any doubters who may feel the team isn't up to par this season. Last season, the program had the same lofty expectations, and a slow start out of the gate had many around the nation ready to attack head coach Steve Sarkisian and his program. You best believe this coaching staff and their returning players have kept all those receipts.

The Longhorns roster is littered with talent, and that's because this coaching staff is always hot on the recruiting trail. For the 2027 class, the Longhorns currently have a top 10 class, but Coach Sarkisian and his staff are already putting in the work for 2028. On Friday, a five-star talent announced that he received an offer from the Longhorns.

The Best Of The Best

2028 five-star cornerback Jermaine Cobbins took to his X account to share that he has received an offer from the Longhorns. According to Rivals, Cobbins has received offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Cobbins hails from Springfield, Tennessee, and is the fourth-ranked cornerback in the 2028 class. Outside of the Buckeyes, it feels like this is going to be an SEC battle over who gets the talented defensive back.

It's way too soon to be looking at the rankings when it comes to team recruiting in 2028. As of now, most teams don't even have a commitment from a player for 2028. Still, it's nice to see the Longhorns are getting a head start on such a talented player after landing a commitment from 2028 quarterback Neimann Lawrence on Thursday.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It's also way too early to be worried about where a player is going to sign for the 2028 class. For example, the Ole Miss Rebels had a player recently flip-flop his commitment twice in one day. The recruiting world is now more chaotic than ever. But Coach Sarkisian has been able to weather the storm in the new NIL era.

2028 recruits will be watching closely this season. The Longhorns being a national championship caliber team is going to be something on the minds of a lot of players who have the program as a potential landing spot in their future. The grind never stops, but this coaching staff has been up for the task.

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