Peyton Manning Shares Why Arch Manning Chose Texas
Not every college football quarterback in the nation has the luxury of being able to grow up with not one, but two legendary NFL athletes in their family.
Texas redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning bears a name that has seen a combined four Super Bowl trophies brought home by his two uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning. Although Cooper Manning didn't follow in his brothers' footsteps, the iconic last name now looks to make a comeback through his son Arch.
Peyton specifically has been a huge support system for his nephew ever since he announced his commitment to Texas in 2022, recently being featured on the Up & Adams Show hosted by Kay Adams to talk about Arch.
While having experienced family members can be a prime advantage, Peyton said Arch already has the biggest advantage in the Longhorns coaching staff.
"We're his uncles, we've tried to be there as a resource to him, but he's getting great coaching from Steve Sarkisian and that staff. That's why he went there, to be coached by them," Peyton said.
At the time of Arch's commitment to Texas in June 2022, head coach Steve Sarkisian had just finished an abysmal 5-7 season in his year at the helm. Once he arrived on campus, Arch was officially part of the Texas roster and watched as Sarkisian led his team to a stunning 12-2 record.
There was no doubt that Sarkisian was building something special on the Forty Acres, and Arch has previously discussed that his relationships with Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee were big factors in his decision.
Despite the name attached to the back of Arch's jersey, Peyton said that he gets the same support from his family as any other player would. However, he also suggested that he isn't always the best resource, as some of the conversations they have could ultimately be sufficed by Arch talking to those closer to home in Austin.
"Just like any college quarterback that has support from their family, their uncles, that's what we do," Peyton said. "Like I said, we pull hard for him, try to be there when he has a conversation. I think he regrets sometimes reaching out to me. I think this past spring, he called or texted me a question about the two-minute drill, and three eight-minute voice memos later that I left him, he was like, you know what, I probably could get this information somewhere else."
Arch is definitely lucky in the way that he has a variety of helping hands and an overflowing amount of support in his career, which has been on full display after he made two consecutive starts this season. It's unclear when Arch will make his return to the field for the Longhorns, but for now, he understands that his uncles and his coaches are there to support him no matter what.